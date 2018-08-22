Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Jets waive Santos, clears spot for Revis’ 1-day contract

August 22, 2018 7:09 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets have released kicker Cairo Santos, a day after claiming Jason Myers off waivers from Seattle.

The team signed free agent cornerback Darrelle Revis to the active roster with its corresponding move Wednesday.

No, the seven-time All-Pro is not returning. The one-day contract he signed last month to retire as a member of the Jets was officially submitted since New York had a spot on its 90-man roster.

Santos signed with the Jets in March, but was unable to kick in training camp because of a groin injury suffered late last season while with Chicago. Coach Todd Bowles says New York could add another kicker to compete with Myers and Taylor Bertolet.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Wide receiver Jonah Trinnaman, who was waived-injured Tuesday, was unclaimed and reverted to the Jets’ injured reserve list. He doesn’t count against the 90-man roster.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech