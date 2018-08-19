Listen Live Sports

Jockey Drayden Van Dyke wins record-tying 7 races at Del Mar

August 19, 2018 11:47 pm
 
DEL MAR, Calif. (AP) — Jockey Drayden Van Dyke won a record-tying seven races at Del Mar, including the $200,000 Del Mar Mile.

He tied Hall of Famer Victor Espinoza for most wins in a single day in the seaside track’s history. Van Dyke’s only loss in eight mounts Sunday came when he finished second in the sixth race.

The 23-year-old rider from Louisville, Kentucky, won the second race on Neighborhood Bully at $12.80, the third on Quebec at $8, the fourth on Triple Shot at $26.20, the fifth on Tantara at $6.20, the ninth on Policy at $3.80 and the 10th on Ohio at $9.60. Van Dyke won the Del Mar Mile with Catapult, who paid $12.20.

Espinoza set the record on Sept. 4, 2006, breaking a mark shared by Bill Shoemaker, Laffit Pincay Jr. and Rudy Rosales.

Van Dyke’s big day moved him atop the jockeys’ standings with 27 winners at the summer meeting.

