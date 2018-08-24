Listen Live Sports

Johnson, Medvedev advance to Winston-Salem final

August 24, 2018 10:43 pm
 
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Eighth-seeded Steve Johnson advanced to the Winston-Salem Open final Friday night, beating second-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain 6-3, 6-4.

The 28-year-old Johnson will face Daniil Medvedev of Russia, a 6-1, 6-1 winner over Japan’s Taro Daniel in the first semifinal in the U.S. Open tuneup event at Wake Forest Tennis Center.

Johnson successfully defended his Houston clay title in April and won at Newport on grass in July. The American also won on grass in 2016 at Nottingham.

The 22-year-old Medvedev won in Sydney in January for his first ATP Tour title.

In the doubles final, second-seeded Jean-Julien Rojer of the Netherlands and Horia Tecau of Hungary successfully defended their title, beating Jamie Cerretani of the United States and Leander Paes of India, 6-4, 6-2. Rojer and Tecau are the defending U.S. Open doubles champions.

