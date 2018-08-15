Listen Live Sports

Jozy Altidore has hat trick, Toronto FC wins Canadian title

August 15, 2018 9:59 pm
 
TORONTO (AP) — Jozy Altidore had a hat trick and Toronto FC won the Voyageurs Trophy for the seventh time Wednesday night, taking the Canadian Championship final 7-4 on aggregate with a 5-2 second-leg victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Sebastian Giovinco had a goal and two assists and Tosaint Ricketts added a goal for Toronto, coming off a 2-2 tie last week in Vancouver in the first leg. Kei Kamara and Brek Shea scored late goals for Vancouver.

Toronto earned a spot in the CONCACAF Champions League, the elite club competition covering North and Central America and the Caribbean. Toronto lost the Champions League final in a penalty shootout to Chivas Guadalajara in April.

