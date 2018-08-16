Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Kenyan runner Kipyegon Bett charged with evading doping test

August 16, 2018 12:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MONACO (AP) — Kenyan runner Kipyegon Bett, last year’s world bronze medalist in the 800 meters, has been charged with evading a doping test.

The Athletics Integrity Unit, which prosecutes doping cases for the IAAF, says Bett is accused of “refusing or failing to submit to sample collection,” without giving further details.

The charge carries a ban of up to four years.

The AIU hasn’t said when the alleged offense occurred. Bett’s world championship medal can only be stripped in the event he is found guilty of an offense which occurred before the event.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Bett’s world bronze is the 20-year-old runner’s only major medal at senior level in an individual event.

IAAF records list Bett as setting only the 84th-fastest time this year in the 800.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech