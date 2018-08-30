Listen Live Sports

Kramer Hickok leads Web.com Tour Finals event

August 30, 2018 6:41 pm
 
BEECHWOOD, Ohio (AP) — Kramer Hickok shot a 7-under 63 on Thursday to take the first-round lead in the DAP Championship, the second of four Web.com Tour Finals events that will determine 25 PGA Tour cards.

Hickok had eight birdies and a bogey at Canterbury Golf Club. The 26-year-old former Texas player already earned a PGA Tour card with a 23rd-place finish on the Web.com Tour regular-season money list. He was the Mackenzie Tour-PGA Tour Canada player of the year last season.

Justin Hueber was a stroke back, and Adam Schenk, Stephan Jaeger and Eric Axley shot 66. Defending champion Nicholas Lindheim and five-time PGA Tour winner Ben Crane topped the group at 67.

Robert Streb had a 69. He won the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship on Sunday in Columbus, Ohio, to regain full PGA Tour status.

The series features the top 75 players — Hueber was 42nd — from the Web.com regular-season money list, Nos. 126-200 — Lindheim was 146th, Crane 148th, Schenk 157th, Jaeger 165th and Axley 217th — in the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup standings; and non-members with enough money to have placed in the top 200.

Hickok and the other top-25 finishers on the Web.com regular-season money list are competing against each other for tour priority, with regular-season earnings counting in their totals. Hickok jumped from 23rd to 13th last week in Ohio with a tie for 14th.

The other players are fighting for 25 cards based on series earnings.

