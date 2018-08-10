Listen Live Sports

Lady Vols coach Holly Warlick receives contract extension

August 10, 2018 2:57 pm
 
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee women’s basketball coach Holly Warlick has received a three-year contract extension.

Athletic director Phillip Fulmer announced Friday that Warlick’s contract now runs through the 2021-22 season. Warlick’s deal was set to expire at the end of the 2018-19 season.

Fulmer said in a statement “there is no one better suited to lead what is one of the most unique and tradition-laden programs in the sport.”

Tennessee is 153-54 and has reached three regional finals in Warlick’s six seasons, though Tennessee has lost in the second round of the NCAA Tournament the last two years. Tennessee went 25-8 last season.

Warlick was an assistant on former Tennessee coach Pat Summitt’s staff for 27 seasons. She is a former Tennessee player whose No. 22 jersey hangs from the Thompson-Boling Arena rafters.

