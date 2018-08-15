Liberty-Aces, Box

NEW YORK (72)

Boyd 5-10 0-0 10, Coleman 4-13 0-0 9, Nurse 5-11 2-2 14, Rodgers 3-9 2-2 11, Vaughn 2-3 1-2 5, Hartley 5-9 2-2 14, R.Allen 2-7 1-2 5, Stokes 2-3 0-2 4. Totals 28-65 8-12 72.

LAS VEGAS (85)

McBride 6-12 2-2 15, Plum 5-11 1-1 11, Swords 5-6 0-0 10, Wilson 7-12 5-8 19, Young 5-8 0-0 11, Bone 1-1 0-0 2, Coffey 0-0 0-0 0, Hamby 1-4 0-2 3, Jefferson 4-8 0-0 8, Nared 0-3 4-4 4, Park 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 35-67 12-17 85.

New York 10 23 20 19—72 Las Vegas 31 15 16 23—85

3-Point Goals_New York 8-23 (Rodgers 3-8, Hartley 2-4, Nurse 2-4, Coleman 1-6, R.Allen 0-1), Las Vegas 3-16 (Young 1-2, Hamby 1-2, McBride 1-4, Jefferson 0-1, Nared 0-3, Plum 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 32 (Stokes 11), Las Vegas 36 (Young 8). Assists_New York 16 (Boyd 6), Las Vegas 18 (Young 4). Total Fouls_New York 19, Las Vegas 15. A_7,159 (12,000).

