Liberty-Storm, Box

NEW YORK (77)

Boyd 4-10 2-3 11, Charles 10-16 1-3 21, Coleman 3-6 0-0 6, Nurse 1-9 0-0 3, Rodgers 4-10 0-0 12, Allen 2-6 2-3 6, Hartley 2-11 3-3 8, Stokes 4-7 2-2 10. Totals 29-74 10-14 77.

SEATTLE (85)

Bird 5-7 0-0 13, Clark 4-6 0-1 9, Howard 3-9 6-7 12, Loyd 3-13 1-2 9, Stewart 6-8 5-8 22, Canada 1-6 3-4 6, Langhorne 4-9 0-0 8, Mosqueda-Lewis 1-4 0-0 3, Paris 1-1 1-1 3, Russell 0-0 0-0 0, Whitcomb 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-65 16-23 85.

New York 16 27 15 19—77 Seattle 26 20 16 23—85

3-Point Goals_New York 7-23 (Rodgers 4-8, Boyd 1-1, Hartley 1-5, Nurse 1-7, Charles 0-1, Allen 0-1), Seattle 13-29 (Stewart 5-6, Bird 3-4, Loyd 2-6, Mosqueda-Lewis 1-3, Clark 1-3, Canada 1-4, Whitcomb 0-1, Howard 0-2). Fouled Out_Allen. Rebounds_New York 38 (Stokes 15), Seattle 42 (Stewart 15). Assists_New York 15 (Boyd 5), Seattle 18 (Bird 6). Total Fouls_New York 20, Seattle 17. A_10,873 (15,354).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.