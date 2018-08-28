Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Lions change course, release Ayers

August 28, 2018 4:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Robert Ayers’ stint with the Detroit Lions was a short one.

The Lions have the released the veteran defensive end, and their announcement Tuesday of Ayers’ departure came about 28 hours after the team said it had signed him.

Earlier on Tuesday, coach Matt Patricia described Ayers as “another guy that obviously has some good experience that we could bring in.”

Ayers made 10 starts in each of the past two seasons with Tampa Bay. He has 35 sacks, including a career-high 9½ with the New York Giants in 2015.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFLfootball and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech