Little League World Series Glance

All Times EDT At South Williamsport, Pa. UNITED STATES

NEW ENGLAND, Coventry (R.I.); MID-ATLANTIC, Staten Island (N.Y.); SOUTHEAST, Peachtree City, Ga.; GREAT LAKES, Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.); MIDWEST, Des Moines (Iowa); SOUTHWEST, Houston; NORTHWEST, Coeur d’Alene (Idaho); WEST, Honolulu

INTERNATIONAL

ASIA/PACIFIC, Seoul (South Korea); AUSTRALIA, Gold Coast; CANADA, Surrey (British Columbia); CARIBBEAN, Guayama (Puerto Rico); EUROPE/AFRICA, Barcelona (Spain); JAPAN, Kawaguchi; LATIN AMERICA, Arraijan (Panama); MEXICO, Matamoros

Double Elimination Thursday, Aug. 16

Seoul (South Korea) 4, Guayama (Puerto Rico) 2, 9 innings

Staten Island (N.Y.) 5, Des Moines (Iowa) 2

Matamoros (Mexico) 3, Gold Coast (Australia) 2

Houston 3, Coventry (R.I.) 1

Friday, Aug. 17

Kawaguchi (Japan) 11, Barcelona (Spain) 1, 5 innings

Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) 5, Coeur d’Alene (Idaho) 4

Arraijan (Panama) 8, Surrey (British Columbia) 3

Honolulu 2, Peachtree City (Ga.) 0, 11 innings

Saturday, Aug. 18

Game 9: Guayama (Puerto Rico) 6, Gold Coast (Australia) 0

Game 10: Des Moines (Iowa) 9, Coventry (R.I.) 5

Game 11: Barcelona (Spain) vs. Surrey (British Columbia), 6 p.m.

Game 12: Coeur d’Alene (Idaho) vs. Peachtree City (Ga.), 8 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 19

Game 13: Seoul (South Korea) vs. Matamoros (Mexico), 9 a.m.

Game 14: Staten Island (N.Y.) vs. Houston, 11 a.m.

Game 15: Kawaguchi (Japan) vs. Arraijan (Panama), 1 p.m.

Game 16: Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) vs. Honolulu, 2 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 20

Game A: Gold Coast (Australia) vs. Coventry (R.I.), 11 a.m.

Game 17: Game 15 loser vs. Guayama (Puerto Rico), 1 p.m.

Game 18: Game 16 loser vs. Des Moines (Iowa), 3 p.m.

Game 19: Game 13 loser vs. Game 11 winner, 6 p.m.

Game 20: Game 14 loser vs. Game 12 winner, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 21

Game B: Game 11 loser vs. Game 12 loser, 11 a.m.

Game 21: Game 17 winner vs. Game 19 winner, 3 p.m.

Game 22: Game 18 winner vs. Game 20 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 22

Game 23: Game 13 winner vs. Game 15 winner, 3 p.m.

Game 24: Game 14 winner vs. Game 16 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 23

Game 25: Game 21 winner vs. Game 23 loser, 3 p.m.

Game 26: Game 22 winner vs. Game 24 loser, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 25 International Championship

Game 27: Game 23 winner vs. Game 25 winner, 12:30 p.m.

United States Championship

Game 28: Game 24 winner vs. Game 26 winner, 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 26 At Lamade Stadium Third Place

Game 29: Loser Game 27 vs. Loser Game 28, 10 a.m.

World Championship

Game 30: Winner Game 27 vs. Winner Game 28: 3 p.m.

