Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Little League World Series Glance

August 18, 2018 5:26 pm
 
2 min read
Share       
All Times EDT
At South Williamsport, Pa.
UNITED STATES

NEW ENGLAND, Coventry (R.I.); MID-ATLANTIC, Staten Island (N.Y.); SOUTHEAST, Peachtree City, Ga.; GREAT LAKES, Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.); MIDWEST, Des Moines (Iowa); SOUTHWEST, Houston; NORTHWEST, Coeur d’Alene (Idaho); WEST, Honolulu

INTERNATIONAL

ASIA/PACIFIC, Seoul (South Korea); AUSTRALIA, Gold Coast; CANADA, Surrey (British Columbia); CARIBBEAN, Guayama (Puerto Rico); EUROPE/AFRICA, Barcelona (Spain); JAPAN, Kawaguchi; LATIN AMERICA, Arraijan (Panama); MEXICO, Matamoros

Double Elimination
Thursday, Aug. 16

Seoul (South Korea) 4, Guayama (Puerto Rico) 2, 9 innings

Staten Island (N.Y.) 5, Des Moines (Iowa) 2

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Matamoros (Mexico) 3, Gold Coast (Australia) 2

Houston 3, Coventry (R.I.) 1

Friday, Aug. 17

Kawaguchi (Japan) 11, Barcelona (Spain) 1, 5 innings

Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) 5, Coeur d’Alene (Idaho) 4

Arraijan (Panama) 8, Surrey (British Columbia) 3

Honolulu 2, Peachtree City (Ga.) 0, 11 innings

        Sign up for the Oct. 10 Ask the CIO: Online Chat with the Education Department's Jason Gray

Saturday, Aug. 18

Game 9: Guayama (Puerto Rico) 6, Gold Coast (Australia) 0

Game 10: Des Moines (Iowa) 9, Coventry (R.I.) 5

Game 11: Barcelona (Spain) vs. Surrey (British Columbia), 6 p.m.

Game 12: Coeur d’Alene (Idaho) vs. Peachtree City (Ga.), 8 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 19

Game 13: Seoul (South Korea) vs. Matamoros (Mexico), 9 a.m.

Game 14: Staten Island (N.Y.) vs. Houston, 11 a.m.

Game 15: Kawaguchi (Japan) vs. Arraijan (Panama), 1 p.m.

Game 16: Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) vs. Honolulu, 2 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 20

Game A: Gold Coast (Australia) vs. Coventry (R.I.), 11 a.m.

Game 17: Game 15 loser vs. Guayama (Puerto Rico), 1 p.m.

Game 18: Game 16 loser vs. Des Moines (Iowa), 3 p.m.

Game 19: Game 13 loser vs. Game 11 winner, 6 p.m.

Game 20: Game 14 loser vs. Game 12 winner, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 21

Game B: Game 11 loser vs. Game 12 loser, 11 a.m.

Game 21: Game 17 winner vs. Game 19 winner, 3 p.m.

Game 22: Game 18 winner vs. Game 20 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 22

Game 23: Game 13 winner vs. Game 15 winner, 3 p.m.

Game 24: Game 14 winner vs. Game 16 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 23

Game 25: Game 21 winner vs. Game 23 loser, 3 p.m.

Game 26: Game 22 winner vs. Game 24 loser, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 25
International Championship

Game 27: Game 23 winner vs. Game 25 winner, 12:30 p.m.

United States Championship

Game 28: Game 24 winner vs. Game 26 winner, 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 26
At Lamade Stadium
Third Place

Game 29: Loser Game 27 vs. Loser Game 28, 10 a.m.

World Championship

Game 30: Winner Game 27 vs. Winner Game 28: 3 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech