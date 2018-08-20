Little League World Series Glance

All Times EDT At South Williamsport, Pa. UNITED STATES

NEW ENGLAND, Coventry (R.I.); MID-ATLANTIC, Staten Island (N.Y.); SOUTHEAST, Peachtree City, Ga.; GREAT LAKES, Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.); MIDWEST, Des Moines (Iowa); SOUTHWEST, Houston; NORTHWEST, Coeur d’Alene (Idaho); WEST, Honolulu

INTERNATIONAL

ASIA/PACIFIC, Seoul (South Korea); AUSTRALIA, Gold Coast; CANADA, Surrey (British Columbia); CARIBBEAN, Guayama (Puerto Rico); EUROPE/AFRICA, Barcelona (Spain); JAPAN, Kawaguchi; LATIN AMERICA, Arraijan (Panama); MEXICO, Matamoros

Double Elimination Thursday, Aug. 16

Seoul (South Korea) 4, Guayama (Puerto Rico) 2, 9 innings

Staten Island (N.Y.) 5, Des Moines (Iowa) 2

Matamoros (Mexico) 3, Gold Coast (Australia) 2

Houston 3, Coventry (R.I.) 1

Friday, Aug. 17

Kawaguchi (Japan) 11, Barcelona (Spain) 1, 5 innings

Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) 5, Coeur d’Alene (Idaho) 4

Arraijan (Panama) 8, Surrey (British Columbia) 3

Honolulu 2, Peachtree City (Ga.) 0, 11 innings

Saturday, Aug. 18

Guayama (Puerto Rico) 6, Gold Coast (Australia) 0

Des Moines (Iowa) 9, Coventry (R.I.) 5

Surrey (British Columbia) 2, Barcelona (Spain) 1, 10 innings

Peachtree City (Ga.) 3, Coeur d’Alene (Idaho) 0

Sunday, Aug. 19

Seoul (South Korea) 5, Matamoros (Mexico) 1

Staten Island (N.Y.) 2, Houston 1

Kawaguchi (Japan) 4, Arraijan (Panama) 2

Honolulu 8, Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) 3

Monday, Aug. 20

Coventry (R.I.) 15, Gold Coast (Australia) 0, 4 innings

Guayama (Puerto Rico) 3, Arraijan (Panama) 1, Arraijan eliminated

Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) 5, Des Moines (Iowa) 4, Des Moines eliminated

Surrey (British Columbia) 6, Matamoros (Mexico) 4, Matamoros eliminated

Game 20: Houston vs. Peachtree City (Ga.), 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 21

Game B: Barcelona (Spain) vs. Coeur d’Alene (Idaho), 11 a.m.

Game 21: Guayama (Puerto Rico) vs. Surrey (British Columbia), 3 p.m.

Game 22: Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) vs. Game 20 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 22

Game 23: Seoul (South Korea) vs. Kawaguchi (Japan), 3 p.m.

Game 24: Staten Island (N.Y.) vs. Honolulu, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 23

Game 25: Game 21 winner vs. Game 23 loser, 3 p.m.

Game 26: Game 22 winner vs. Game 24 loser, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 25 International Championship

Game 27: Game 23 winner vs. Game 25 winner, 12:30 p.m.

United States Championship

Game 28: Game 24 winner vs. Game 26 winner, 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 26 At Lamade Stadium Third Place

Game 29: Loser Game 27 vs. Loser Game 28, 10 a.m.

World Championship

Game 30: Winner Game 27 vs. Winner Game 28: 3 p.m.

