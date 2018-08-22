Listen Live Sports

Little League World Series Glance

August 22, 2018 9:47 pm
 
All Times EDT
At South Williamsport, Pa.
UNITED STATES

NEW ENGLAND, Coventry (R.I.); MID-ATLANTIC, Staten Island (N.Y.); SOUTHEAST, Peachtree City, Ga.; GREAT LAKES, Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.); MIDWEST, Des Moines (Iowa); SOUTHWEST, Houston; NORTHWEST, Coeur d’Alene (Idaho); WEST, Honolulu

INTERNATIONAL

ASIA/PACIFIC, Seoul (South Korea); AUSTRALIA, Gold Coast; CANADA, Surrey (British Columbia); CARIBBEAN, Guayama (Puerto Rico); EUROPE/AFRICA, Barcelona (Spain); JAPAN, Kawaguchi; LATIN AMERICA, Arraijan (Panama); MEXICO, Matamoros

Double Elimination
Thursday, Aug. 16

Seoul (South Korea) 4, Guayama (Puerto Rico) 2, 9 innings

Staten Island (N.Y.) 5, Des Moines (Iowa) 2

Matamoros (Mexico) 3, Gold Coast (Australia) 2

Houston 3, Coventry (R.I.) 1

Friday, Aug. 17

Kawaguchi (Japan) 11, Barcelona (Spain) 1, 5 innings

Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) 5, Coeur d’Alene (Idaho) 4

Arraijan (Panama) 8, Surrey (British Columbia) 3

Honolulu 2, Peachtree City (Ga.) 0, 11 innings

Saturday, Aug. 18

Guayama (Puerto Rico) 6, Gold Coast (Australia) 0

Des Moines (Iowa) 9, Coventry (R.I.) 5

Surrey (British Columbia) 2, Barcelona (Spain) 1, 10 innings

Peachtree City (Ga.) 3, Coeur d’Alene (Idaho) 0

Sunday, Aug. 19

Seoul (South Korea) 5, Matamoros (Mexico) 1

Staten Island (N.Y.) 2, Houston 1

Kawaguchi (Japan) 4, Arraijan (Panama) 2

Honolulu 8, Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) 3

Monday, Aug. 20

Coventry (R.I.) 15, Gold Coast (Australia) 0, 4 innings

Guayama (Puerto Rico) 3, Arraijan (Panama) 1, Arraijan eliminated

Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) 5, Des Moines (Iowa) 4, Des Moines eliminated

Surrey (British Columbia) 6, Matamoros (Mexico) 4, Matamoros eliminated

Peachtree City (Ga.) 7, Houston 6, 9 innings, Houston eliminated

Tuesday, Aug. 21

Barcelona (Spain) vs. Coeur d’Alene (Idaho), ppd., weather

Guayama (Puerto Rico) vs. Surrey (British Columbia), ppd., weather

Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) vs. Peachtree City (Ga), ppd., weather

Wednesday, Aug. 22

Guayama (Puerto Rico) 9, Surrey (British Columbia) 4, Surrey eliminated

Peachtree City (Ga.) 4, Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) 3, Grosse Pointe eliminated

Seoul (South Korea) 10, Kawaguchi (Japan) 0, 4 innings

Honolulu 10, Staten Island (N.Y.) 0, 5 innings

Thursday, Aug. 23

Game B: Barcelona (Spain) vs. Coeur d’Alene (Idaho), 11 a.m.

Game 25: Guayama (Puerto Rico) vs. Kawaguchi (Japan), 3 p.m.

Game 26: Peachtree City (Ga.) vs. Staten Island (N.Y.), 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 25
International Championship

Game 27: Seoul (South Korea) vs. Game 25 winner, 12:30 p.m.

United States Championship

Game 28: Honolulu vs. Game 26 winner, 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 26
At Lamade Stadium
Third Place

Game 29: Loser Game 27 vs. Loser Game 28, 10 a.m.

World Championship

Game 30: Winner Game 27 vs. Winner Game 28: 3 p.m.

