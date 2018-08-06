Listen Live Sports

LSU completes high-rated basketball signing class with Hyatt

August 6, 2018 3:28 pm
 
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU men’s basketball coach Will Wade says he has completed the Tigers’ roster for the upcoming season with the addition of 6-foot-7 forward Aundre Hyatt.

The 215-pound Hyatt is from White Plains, New York, but spent the past academic year at the Miller School in Charlottesville, Virginia. Shooting nearly 47 percent, Hyatt averaged 18 points and 8.5 rebounds for a squad that won a state title.

Hyatt’s addition rounds out one of the nation’s top-rated recruiting classes, highlighted by the signings of 6-10 forward Naz Reid, 6-7 forward Emmitt Williams, 6-4 guard Ja’vonte Smart and 6-7 forward Darius Days.

They join a squad led by sophomore point guard Tremont Waters, who was the Tigers’ leading scorer last season with 15.9 points per game, and shooting guard Skylar Mays, who averaged 11.3 points per game last season.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

