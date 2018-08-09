Listen Live Sports

LSU linebacker Taylor implicated in burglary, suspended

August 9, 2018 1:56 pm
 
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU has suspended sophomore linebacker Tylor Taylor, apparently after learning he’d been arrested about two months ago in connection with a firearms theft from a pawn shop in Georgia.

An official university statement says only that the suspension stems from a violation of team rules. However, police records in Cumming, Georgia, show that authorities suspect Taylor drove four suspected burglars to and from the pawn shop where the theft occurred on Jan. 8.

A police report provided to The Associated Press shows stolen firearms were recovered and a suspect told police that Taylor was the getaway driver. The report states that Taylor declined to speak with police and requested an attorney.

Attorney Peter Zeliff has told The Advocate newspaper that Taylor intends to plead not guilty.

The 6-foot-2, 242-pound Taylor played in all 13 LSU games last season, starting five. He was in on 32 tackles and one-and-a-half sacks.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

