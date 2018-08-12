Major League Soccer

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Atlanta United FC 14 4 6 48 50 28 New York 15 6 2 47 45 23 New York City FC 13 5 5 44 45 29 Columbus 11 7 6 39 31 29 Philadelphia 9 11 3 30 32 39 Montreal 9 13 3 30 31 41 New England 7 8 8 29 38 38 Orlando City 7 14 2 23 35 54 Toronto FC 6 11 5 23 37 41 Chicago 6 14 5 23 35 49 D.C. United 4 9 6 18 30 36 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA FC Dallas 12 4 6 42 36 28 Portland 10 3 7 37 33 25 Sporting Kansas City 10 6 6 36 40 30 Los Angeles FC 10 6 6 36 45 37 LA Galaxy 10 8 5 35 44 38 Real Salt Lake 10 9 5 35 34 41 Vancouver 8 9 6 30 36 46 Seattle 8 9 5 29 24 25 Minnesota United 9 13 1 28 36 46 Houston 7 10 6 27 39 34 Colorado 6 12 5 23 29 38 San Jose 3 13 7 16 33 43

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, August 11

Columbus 1, Houston 0

Philadelphia 3, New England 2

New York 1, Chicago 0

Colorado 2, San Jose 1

Montreal 1, Real Salt Lake 1, tie

Minnesota United at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Portland, 11 p.m.

Sunday, August 12

New York City FC at Toronto FC, 4 p.m.

Orlando City at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

FC Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, August 14

Colorado at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 15

Portland at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.

Saturday, August 18

LA Galaxy at Seattle, 4 p.m.

New York at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

New York City FC at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota United at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Portland at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Houston, 9 p.m.

Toronto FC at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday, August 19

Columbus at Atlanta United FC, 4 p.m.

New England at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.

