Major League Soccer

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Atlanta United FC
|14
|4
|6
|48
|50
|28
|New York
|15
|6
|2
|47
|45
|23
|New York City FC
|14
|5
|5
|47
|48
|31
|Columbus
|11
|7
|6
|39
|31
|29
|Philadelphia
|9
|11
|3
|30
|32
|39
|Montreal
|9
|13
|3
|30
|31
|41
|New England
|7
|8
|8
|29
|38
|38
|D.C. United
|6
|9
|6
|24
|37
|39
|Orlando City
|7
|15
|2
|23
|37
|57
|Toronto FC
|6
|12
|5
|23
|39
|44
|Chicago
|6
|14
|5
|23
|35
|49
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|FC Dallas
|12
|5
|6
|42
|37
|30
|Sporting Kansas City
|11
|6
|6
|39
|42
|30
|Los Angeles FC
|11
|7
|6
|39
|47
|39
|Portland
|10
|5
|7
|37
|35
|31
|LA Galaxy
|10
|9
|7
|37
|48
|47
|Seattle
|10
|9
|5
|35
|31
|26
|Real Salt Lake
|10
|10
|5
|35
|34
|43
|Vancouver
|9
|9
|6
|33
|38
|47
|Minnesota United
|9
|13
|2
|29
|38
|48
|Houston
|7
|10
|6
|27
|39
|34
|Colorado
|6
|12
|6
|24
|31
|40
|San Jose
|3
|13
|7
|16
|33
|43
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Colorado 2, LA Galaxy 2, tie
D.C. United 4, Portland 1
Los Angeles FC 2, Real Salt Lake 0
Seattle 5, LA Galaxy 0
New York at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
New York City FC at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota United at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.
Portland at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Houston, 9 p.m.
Toronto FC at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Columbus at Atlanta United FC, 4 p.m.
New England at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.
New York at New York City FC, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Chicago, 7 p.m.
FC Dallas at Houston, 9 p.m.
Atlanta United FC at Orlando City, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
New England at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.
Minnesota United at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at San Jose, 10 p.m.
D.C. United at New York, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Portland, 9:30 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.