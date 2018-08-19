Major League Soccer

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New York
|15
|6
|3
|48
|47
|25
|Atlanta United FC
|14
|4
|6
|48
|50
|28
|New York City FC
|14
|6
|5
|47
|48
|33
|Columbus
|11
|7
|6
|39
|31
|29
|Philadelphia
|10
|11
|3
|33
|34
|39
|Montreal
|10
|13
|3
|33
|33
|42
|New England
|7
|8
|8
|29
|38
|38
|D.C. United
|6
|9
|6
|24
|37
|39
|Toronto FC
|6
|12
|6
|24
|40
|45
|Orlando City
|7
|15
|2
|23
|37
|57
|Chicago
|6
|15
|5
|23
|36
|51
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|FC Dallas
|13
|5
|6
|45
|39
|30
|Sporting Kansas City
|12
|6
|6
|42
|45
|30
|Los Angeles FC
|11
|7
|6
|39
|47
|39
|Real Salt Lake
|11
|10
|5
|38
|36
|44
|LA Galaxy
|10
|9
|7
|37
|48
|47
|Portland
|10
|6
|7
|37
|35
|34
|Seattle
|10
|9
|5
|35
|31
|26
|Vancouver
|9
|9
|7
|34
|40
|49
|Minnesota United
|9
|14
|2
|29
|38
|50
|Houston
|7
|11
|6
|27
|40
|36
|Colorado
|6
|12
|6
|24
|31
|40
|San Jose
|3
|13
|8
|17
|34
|44
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Colorado 2, LA Galaxy 2, tie
D.C. United 4, Portland 1
Los Angeles FC 2, Real Salt Lake 0
Seattle 5, LA Galaxy 0
New York 2, Vancouver 2, tie
Philadelphia 2, New York City FC 0
Montreal 2, Chicago 1
FC Dallas 2, Minnesota United 0
Sporting Kansas City 3, Portland 0
Real Salt Lake 2, Houston 1
Toronto FC 1, San Jose 1, tie
Columbus at Atlanta United FC, 4 p.m.
New England at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.
New York at New York City FC, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Chicago, 7 p.m.
FC Dallas at Houston, 9 p.m.
Atlanta United FC at Orlando City, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
New England at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.
Minnesota United at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at San Jose, 10 p.m.
D.C. United at New York, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Portland, 9:30 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.