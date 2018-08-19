Major League Soccer

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Atlanta United FC 15 4 6 51 53 29 New York 15 6 3 48 47 25 New York City FC 14 6 5 47 48 33 Columbus 11 8 6 39 32 32 Philadelphia 10 11 3 33 34 39 Montreal 10 13 3 33 33 42 New England 7 8 8 29 38 38 D.C. United 6 9 6 24 37 39 Toronto FC 6 12 6 24 40 45 Orlando City 7 15 2 23 37 57 Chicago 6 15 5 23 36 51 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA FC Dallas 13 5 6 45 39 30 Sporting Kansas City 12 6 6 42 45 30 Los Angeles FC 11 7 6 39 47 39 Real Salt Lake 11 10 5 38 36 44 LA Galaxy 10 9 7 37 48 47 Portland 10 6 7 37 35 34 Seattle 10 9 5 35 31 26 Vancouver 9 9 7 34 40 49 Minnesota United 9 14 2 29 38 50 Houston 7 11 6 27 40 36 Colorado 6 12 6 24 31 40 San Jose 3 13 8 17 34 44

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Tuesday, August 14

Colorado 2, LA Galaxy 2, tie

Wednesday, August 15

D.C. United 4, Portland 1

Los Angeles FC 2, Real Salt Lake 0

Saturday, August 18

Seattle 5, LA Galaxy 0

New York 2, Vancouver 2, tie

Philadelphia 2, New York City FC 0

Montreal 2, Chicago 1

FC Dallas 2, Minnesota United 0

Sporting Kansas City 3, Portland 0

Real Salt Lake 2, Houston 1

Toronto FC 1, San Jose 1, tie

Sunday, August 19

Atlanta United FC 3, Columbus 1

New England at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, August 22

New York at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Thursday, August 23

Columbus at Chicago, 7 p.m.

FC Dallas at Houston, 9 p.m.

Friday, August 24

Atlanta United FC at Orlando City, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 25

New England at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.

Minnesota United at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday, August 26

D.C. United at New York, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Portland, 9:30 p.m.

