Major League Soccer

|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Atlanta United FC
|15
|4
|6
|51
|53
|29
|New York
|15
|6
|4
|49
|48
|26
|New York City FC
|14
|6
|6
|48
|49
|34
|Columbus
|11
|8
|7
|40
|33
|33
|Philadelphia
|10
|11
|3
|33
|34
|39
|Montreal
|10
|13
|3
|33
|33
|42
|New England
|7
|9
|8
|29
|38
|40
|D.C. United
|7
|9
|6
|27
|39
|39
|Toronto FC
|6
|12
|6
|24
|40
|45
|Chicago
|6
|15
|6
|24
|37
|52
|Orlando City
|7
|15
|2
|23
|37
|57
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|FC Dallas
|13
|5
|7
|46
|40
|31
|Sporting Kansas City
|12
|6
|6
|42
|45
|30
|Los Angeles FC
|12
|7
|6
|42
|49
|39
|Real Salt Lake
|11
|10
|5
|38
|36
|44
|LA Galaxy
|10
|9
|7
|37
|48
|47
|Portland
|10
|6
|7
|37
|35
|34
|Seattle
|10
|9
|5
|35
|31
|26
|Vancouver
|9
|9
|7
|34
|40
|49
|Minnesota United
|9
|14
|2
|29
|38
|50
|Houston
|7
|11
|7
|28
|41
|37
|Colorado
|6
|13
|6
|24
|31
|42
|San Jose
|3
|13
|8
|17
|34
|44
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
New York 1, New York City FC 1, tie
Columbus 1, Chicago 1, tie
FC Dallas 1, Houston 1, tie
Atlanta United FC at Orlando City, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
New England at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.
Minnesota United at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at San Jose, 10 p.m.
D.C. United at New York, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Portland, 9:30 p.m.
Houston at New York, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at D.C. United, 8 p.m.
FC Dallas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Seattle, 4 p.m.
New York at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.
New York City FC at Columbus, 8 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Atlanta United FC at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
