Mariners 3, Astros 2

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Haniger rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.271
|Span lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|Segura ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.305
|Cruz dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Seager 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.229
|Herrmann c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.236
|Zunino c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|Healy 1b
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.236
|Gordon 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Heredia cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Totals
|33
|3
|10
|3
|1
|6
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kemp cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.278
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.262
|Gattis dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Gonzalez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.240
|Gurriel 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Reddick rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|White 1b
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.286
|Stassi c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|1-Fisher pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.169
|Maldonado c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|3
|8
|Seattle
|000
|300
|000—3
|10
|0
|Houston
|020
|000
|000—2
|5
|1
1-ran for Stassi in the 8th.
E_Stassi (1). LOB_Seattle 5, Houston 5. 2B_Seager (27), Healy 2 (13), Reddick (12). 3B_Herrmann (2). RBIs_Seager (63), Herrmann (4), Healy (57), White 2 (11). SB_Gordon (27).
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Haniger, Gordon, Heredia); Houston 1 (Gattis). RISP_Seattle 2 for 8; Houston 1 for 2.
Runners moved up_Gordon. LIDP_Kemp. GIDP_Segura 2, Seager.
DP_Seattle 1 (Heredia, Healy); Houston 3 (Bregman, Gurriel, White), (Morton, Correa, White), (Gurriel, Correa, White).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|LeBlanc, W, 7-2
|5
|3
|2
|2
|2
|5
|90
|3.80
|Vincent, H, 12
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|4.38
|Duke, H, 13
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4.81
|Warren, H, 3
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.97
|Colome, H, 22
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|3.12
|Diaz, S, 45-48
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|2.02
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morton, L, 12-3
|6
|7
|3
|3
|1
|4
|87
|2.88
|Sipp
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|1.52
|Smith
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.69
|Osuna
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.45
|Rondon
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|2.11
Inherited runners-scored_Smith 1-0. HBP_Morton (Span).
Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_2:56. A_38,888 (41,168).
