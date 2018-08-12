Mariners 4, Astros 3

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Haniger rf
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.275
|Maybin lf-cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Segura ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.306
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Seager 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.227
|Healy 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.239
|Zunino c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.203
|Heredia cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|c-Span ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Romine 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|d-Gordon ph-2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Totals
|38
|4
|11
|4
|1
|7
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kemp cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|b-Stassi ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.280
|Correa ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.261
|Gattis dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.236
|Gonzalez 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Reddick rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.249
|White 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Fisher cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Tucker lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.146
|Maldonado c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|a-Gurriel ph-1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Totals
|35
|3
|7
|3
|2
|8
|Seattle
|010
|000
|101
|1—4
|11
|1
|Houston
|000
|000
|030
|0—3
|7
|0
a-singled for Maldonado in the 8th. b-struck out for Kemp in the 8th. c-popped out for Heredia in the 10th. d-singled for Romine in the 10th.
E_Seager (11). LOB_Seattle 5, Houston 6. 2B_Haniger (24). HR_Zunino (17), off Keuchel; Healy (22), off Rondon. RBIs_Haniger (76), Healy 2 (59), Zunino (37), Bregman (73), Correa (50), Gattis (68). SF_Gattis.
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 2 (Segura, Seager). RISP_Seattle 1 for 5; Houston 2 for 6.
GIDP_Maybin 2, Segura, Correa, Maldonado.
DP_Seattle 2 (Segura, Romine, Healy), (Romine, Segura, Healy); Houston 3 (Bregman, Gonzalez, White), (Correa, White), (Correa, Gonzalez, White).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ramirez
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|79
|6.75
|Warren, H, 4
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|2.86
|Pazos, H, 17
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|14
|2.77
|Vincent
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|12
|4.54
|Duke, W, 5-4
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|4.65
|Diaz, S, 46-49
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|1.98
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keuchel
|7
|7
|2
|1
|1
|5
|112
|3.43
|Smith
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3.58
|Rondon
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|2.27
|Osuna, L, 1-1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|2.79
Pazos pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Vincent 2-2, Duke 1-0. HBP_Pazos (Tucker). PB_Maldonado (11).
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Joe West.
T_3:10. A_40,048 (41,168).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.