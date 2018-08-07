Listen Live Sports

Mariners 4, Rangers 3, 12 innings,

August 7, 2018 12:14 am
 
Seattle Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
D.Grdon 2b 6 0 1 0 Choo rf 6 0 0 0
Segura ss 6 0 0 0 Odor 2b 4 0 0 0
Haniger rf 6 1 2 0 Andrus ss 5 1 1 0
Cruz dh 5 0 2 0 Beltre 3b 4 1 0 0
Seager 3b 5 0 1 0 Profar 1b 5 1 1 1
Healy 1b 6 1 2 1 R.Chrns dh 4 0 1 0
Maybin cf 5 1 1 1 D.Rbnsn pr-dh 0 0 0 0
Zunino c 5 1 3 1 Gallo lf-cf 4 0 0 1
Heredia lf 3 0 1 0 Knr-Flf c 5 0 2 1
Span ph-lf 2 0 1 0 Tocci cf 2 0 1 0
W.Clhun ph-lf 3 0 0 0
Totals 49 4 14 3 Totals 42 3 6 3
Seattle 000 102 000 001—4
Texas 000 000 300 000—3

E_Beltre (10), Healy (7). DP_Seattle 1, Texas 1. LOB_Seattle 12, Texas 7. 2B_Haniger (19), Healy (11), Span (16), Profar (25). HR_Zunino (14). CS_Segura (9), Tocci (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
LeBlanc 6 1-3 2 1 1 1 4
Warren 0 1 2 2 1 0
Duke 0 0 0 0 1 0
Colome BS,5 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Vincent 1 0 0 0 0 0
Pazos 1 0 0 0 0 1
Tuivailala W,4-3 1 0 0 0 0 1
Diaz S,42-45 1 2 0 0 0 2
Texas
Perez 7 10 3 3 2 3
Martin 1 0 0 0 0 0
Leclerc 1 0 0 0 0 1
Gearrin 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Claudio 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Butler L,2-2 1 2 1 1 1 0

Warren pitched to 3 batters in the 7th

Duke pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

HBP_by Warren (Chirinos). WP_Perez.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Tom Hallion.

T_3:54. A_17,759 (49,115).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

