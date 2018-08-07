Listen Live Sports

Mariners 4, Rangers 3

August 7, 2018 12:14 am
 
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gordon 2b 6 0 1 0 0 1 .283
Segura ss 6 0 0 0 0 1 .305
Haniger rf 6 1 2 0 0 2 .264
Cruz dh 5 0 2 0 1 1 .269
Seager 3b 5 0 1 0 1 0 .230
Healy 1b 6 1 2 1 0 0 .239
Maybin cf 5 1 1 1 1 0 .250
Zunino c 5 1 3 1 0 0 .204
Heredia lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .227
b-Span ph-lf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .265
Totals 49 4 14 3 3 5
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Choo rf 6 0 0 0 0 4 .272
Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .269
Andrus ss 5 1 1 0 0 0 .277
Beltre 3b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .281
Profar 1b 5 1 1 1 0 1 .253
Chirinos dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .225
1-Robinson pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .181
Gallo lf-cf 4 0 0 1 1 3 .192
Kiner-Falefa c 5 0 2 1 0 0 .272
Tocci cf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .169
a-Calhoun ph-lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .241
Totals 42 3 6 3 3 10
Seattle 000 102 000 001—4 14 1
Texas 000 000 300 000—3 6 1

a-flied out for Tocci in the 7th. b-popped out for Heredia in the 9th.

1-ran for Chirinos in the 12th.

E_Healy (7), Beltre (10). LOB_Seattle 12, Texas 7. 2B_Haniger (19), Healy (11), Span (16), Profar (25). HR_Zunino (14), off Perez. RBIs_Healy (56), Maybin (21), Zunino (34), Profar (57), Gallo (67), Kiner-Falefa (30). CS_Segura (9), Tocci (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 6 (Gordon 2, Segura, Seager, Healy, Maybin); Texas 3 (Choo 3). RISP_Seattle 3 for 13; Texas 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Haniger, Heredia, Gordon. GIDP_Gordon.

DP_Seattle 1 (Zunino, Seager); Texas 1 (Odor, Profar).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
LeBlanc 6 1-3 2 1 1 1 4 82 3.81
Warren 0 1 2 2 1 0 14 3.09
Duke 0 0 0 0 1 0 6 3.99
Colome, BS, 5-17 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 28 3.33
Vincent 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 4.41
Pazos 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 2.37
Tuivailala, W, 4-3 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 3.47
Diaz, S, 42-45 1 2 0 0 0 2 20 1.96
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Perez 7 10 3 3 2 3 98 6.15
Martin 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 4.00
Leclerc 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 2.16
Gearrin 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 19 3.71
Claudio 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 8 4.60
Butler, L, 2-2 1 2 1 1 1 0 23 4.56

Warren pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

Duke pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Warren 1-1, Duke 3-1, Colome 3-1. HBP_Warren (Chirinos). WP_Perez.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Tom Hallion.

T_3:54. A_17,759 (49,115).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

