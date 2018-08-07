Mariners 4, Rangers 3

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gordon 2b 6 0 1 0 0 1 .283 Segura ss 6 0 0 0 0 1 .305 Haniger rf 6 1 2 0 0 2 .264 Cruz dh 5 0 2 0 1 1 .269 Seager 3b 5 0 1 0 1 0 .230 Healy 1b 6 1 2 1 0 0 .239 Maybin cf 5 1 1 1 1 0 .250 Zunino c 5 1 3 1 0 0 .204 Heredia lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .227 b-Span ph-lf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .265 Totals 49 4 14 3 3 5

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo rf 6 0 0 0 0 4 .272 Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .269 Andrus ss 5 1 1 0 0 0 .277 Beltre 3b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .281 Profar 1b 5 1 1 1 0 1 .253 Chirinos dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .225 1-Robinson pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .181 Gallo lf-cf 4 0 0 1 1 3 .192 Kiner-Falefa c 5 0 2 1 0 0 .272 Tocci cf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .169 a-Calhoun ph-lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .241 Totals 42 3 6 3 3 10

Seattle 000 102 000 001—4 14 1 Texas 000 000 300 000—3 6 1

a-flied out for Tocci in the 7th. b-popped out for Heredia in the 9th.

1-ran for Chirinos in the 12th.

E_Healy (7), Beltre (10). LOB_Seattle 12, Texas 7. 2B_Haniger (19), Healy (11), Span (16), Profar (25). HR_Zunino (14), off Perez. RBIs_Healy (56), Maybin (21), Zunino (34), Profar (57), Gallo (67), Kiner-Falefa (30). CS_Segura (9), Tocci (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 6 (Gordon 2, Segura, Seager, Healy, Maybin); Texas 3 (Choo 3). RISP_Seattle 3 for 13; Texas 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Haniger, Heredia, Gordon. GIDP_Gordon.

DP_Seattle 1 (Zunino, Seager); Texas 1 (Odor, Profar).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA LeBlanc 6 1-3 2 1 1 1 4 82 3.81 Warren 0 1 2 2 1 0 14 3.09 Duke 0 0 0 0 1 0 6 3.99 Colome, BS, 5-17 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 28 3.33 Vincent 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 4.41 Pazos 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 2.37 Tuivailala, W, 4-3 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 3.47 Diaz, S, 42-45 1 2 0 0 0 2 20 1.96 Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Perez 7 10 3 3 2 3 98 6.15 Martin 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 4.00 Leclerc 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 2.16 Gearrin 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 19 3.71 Claudio 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 8 4.60 Butler, L, 2-2 1 2 1 1 1 0 23 4.56

Warren pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

Duke pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Warren 1-1, Duke 3-1, Colome 3-1. HBP_Warren (Chirinos). WP_Perez.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Tom Hallion.

T_3:54. A_17,759 (49,115).

