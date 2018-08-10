Mariners 5, Astros 2

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Haniger rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.273
|Span lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.277
|Heredia lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Segura ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.306
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.268
|Seager 3b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.228
|Zunino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.202
|Healy 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Maybin cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Gordon 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.276
|Totals
|34
|5
|7
|5
|1
|6
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kemp lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.301
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.278
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.265
|Reddick rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Gonzalez 2b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|White dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.279
|Maldonado c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|a-Gattis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Marisnick cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|1-Fisher pr-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.169
|Totals
|34
|2
|9
|2
|2
|7
|Seattle
|000
|002
|030—5
|7
|0
|Houston
|000
|020
|000—2
|9
|0
a-flied out for Maldonado in the 9th.
1-ran for Marisnick in the 7th.
LOB_Seattle 4, Houston 7. 2B_Haniger 2 (23), Cruz 2 (13), Bregman (37), Marisnick (7). RBIs_Haniger (75), Span (51), Cruz 2 (75), Seager (62), Kemp (24), Bregman (72). CS_Gonzalez (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Seager, Zunino, Healy); Houston 3 (Correa 3). RISP_Seattle 4 for 12; Houston 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Seager, Marisnick. GIDP_Gurriel.
DP_Seattle 1 (Segura, Gordon, Healy).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Leake
|6
|8
|2
|2
|1
|4
|97
|4.11
|Warren, W, 1-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|22
|3.00
|Colome, H, 21
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.18
|Diaz, S, 44-47
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|2.05
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole, L, 10-5
|7
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|1
|5
|93
|2.75
|Pressly
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|3.40
|McHugh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0.98
Inherited runners-scored_Pressly 2-2. HBP_Pressly (Segura).
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Joe West; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_2:48. A_41,236 (41,168).
