Mariners 7, Astros 4

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Gonzalez lf
|4
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.245
|Gurriel 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.249
|White 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Reddick rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.240
|Gattis dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Kemp cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.277
|Totals
|32
|4
|5
|3
|2
|9
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Haniger cf-rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.278
|Cano 1b
|5
|2
|3
|3
|0
|2
|.296
|Segura ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.315
|Cruz dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|Span lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.277
|Seager 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.225
|Gamel rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Maybin cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Zunino c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.193
|Gordon 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Totals
|37
|7
|14
|7
|3
|10
|Houston
|103
|000
|000—4
|5
|1
|Seattle
|200
|101
|03x—7
|14
|0
E_Correa (4). LOB_Houston 3, Seattle 10. 2B_Gonzalez (18), Cano 2 (12), Cruz (14), Span (18), Gamel (11), Zunino (11). HR_Gonzalez (12), off Hernandez; Cano (5), off McHugh. RBIs_Gonzalez 3 (50), Haniger (79), Cano 3 (26), Segura (57), Span (52), Zunino (38). SF_Span.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 1 (Reddick); Seattle 5 (Segura 2, Seager, Gamel 2). RISP_Houston 2 for 5; Seattle 2 for 13.
Runners moved up_Gordon 2.
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole
|5
|7
|3
|2
|2
|7
|99
|2.73
|Sipp, H, 5
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|2.05
|Pressly, BS, 5-5
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.20
|McHugh, L, 5-2
|2
|4
|3
|3
|1
|2
|36
|1.54
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hernandez
|6
|5
|4
|4
|2
|6
|100
|5.64
|Warren
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.63
|Colome, W, 4-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.25
|Diaz, S, 48-52
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|2.03
Inherited runners-scored_Pressly 1-1. WP_Cole, Hernandez.
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Mike Winters; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Tim Timmons.
T_3:05. A_27,072 (47,943).
