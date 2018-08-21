Mariners 7, Astros 4

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Bregman 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .280 Gonzalez lf 4 2 3 3 0 1 .245 Gurriel 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .280 Correa ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .249 White 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .281 Reddick rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .240 Gattis dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .233 Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .220 Kemp cf 2 1 0 0 1 1 .277 Totals 32 4 5 3 2 9

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Haniger cf-rf 4 2 2 1 1 1 .278 Cano 1b 5 2 3 3 0 2 .296 Segura ss 5 0 2 1 0 1 .315 Cruz dh 5 0 1 0 0 2 .263 Span lf 3 0 1 1 1 1 .277 Seager 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .225 Gamel rf 4 2 2 0 0 1 .294 Maybin cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .246 Zunino c 4 0 1 1 0 1 .193 Gordon 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .273 Totals 37 7 14 7 3 10

Houston 103 000 000—4 5 1 Seattle 200 101 03x—7 14 0

E_Correa (4). LOB_Houston 3, Seattle 10. 2B_Gonzalez (18), Cano 2 (12), Cruz (14), Span (18), Gamel (11), Zunino (11). HR_Gonzalez (12), off Hernandez; Cano (5), off McHugh. RBIs_Gonzalez 3 (50), Haniger (79), Cano 3 (26), Segura (57), Span (52), Zunino (38). SF_Span.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 1 (Reddick); Seattle 5 (Segura 2, Seager, Gamel 2). RISP_Houston 2 for 5; Seattle 2 for 13.

Runners moved up_Gordon 2.

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cole 5 7 3 2 2 7 99 2.73 Sipp, H, 5 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 10 2.05 Pressly, BS, 5-5 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 12 3.20 McHugh, L, 5-2 2 4 3 3 1 2 36 1.54 Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hernandez 6 5 4 4 2 6 100 5.64 Warren 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 2.63 Colome, W, 4-5 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.25 Diaz, S, 48-52 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 2.03

Inherited runners-scored_Pressly 1-1. WP_Cole, Hernandez.

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Mike Winters; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_3:05. A_27,072 (47,943).

