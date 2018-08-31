Mariners 7, Athletics 1

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Haniger cf-rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.281
|Span lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Cano 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.283
|Cruz dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Seager 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.218
|Healy 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.246
|Gamel rf
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.286
|Heredia cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Zunino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.191
|Gordon ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.276
|Totals
|36
|7
|9
|5
|2
|7
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Pinder 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.274
|Davis dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.248
|Piscotty rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.258
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Canha lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Laureano cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.311
|Lucroy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|4
|5
|Seattle
|510
|100
|000—7
|9
|0
|Oakland
|000
|000
|010—1
|4
|1
E_Chapman (16). LOB_Seattle 4, Oakland 6. 2B_Cano (14), Laureano (4). 3B_Span (7). HR_Haniger (23), off Montas. RBIs_Haniger (84), Cano (29), Healy (63), Gamel (14), Gordon (26), Lowrie (84).
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 1 (Haniger); Oakland 3 (Chapman 2, Canha). RISP_Seattle 3 for 6; Oakland 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Semien, Pinder. GIDP_Seager, Chapman.
DP_Seattle 1 (Seager, Cano, Healy); Oakland 1 (Lowrie, Chapman, Olson).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|LeBlanc, W, 8-3
|7
|3
|0
|0
|3
|4
|98
|3.71
|Warren
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|24
|2.83
|Vincent
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|4.17
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montas, L, 5-4
|6
|8
|7
|4
|2
|4
|97
|3.96
|Wendelken
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|39
|1.04
WP_Warren.
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_2:40. A_10,844 (46,765).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.