Mariners 8, Astros 6

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Haniger rf
|5
|2
|4
|2
|0
|1
|.271
|Span lf
|3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|.275
|Heredia lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Segura ss
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.308
|Cruz dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.266
|Seager 3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Zunino c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.206
|Healy 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.233
|Maybin cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|Gordon 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Totals
|39
|8
|14
|8
|1
|12
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Bregman ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.276
|Gonzalez lf-2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.236
|Gurriel 2b-3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Gattis dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.242
|White 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.281
|Davis 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.176
|a-Reddick ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.248
|Maldonado c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|b-Stassi ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Marisnick cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.215
|Kemp rf-lf
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.300
|Totals
|37
|6
|9
|6
|4
|9
|Seattle
|330
|002
|000—8
|14
|1
|Houston
|002
|002
|101—6
|9
|0
a-walked for Davis in the 7th. b-out on fielder’s choice for Maldonado in the 7th.
E_Gordon (11). LOB_Seattle 7, Houston 9. 2B_Haniger 2 (21), Segura (27), Seager (26), White (3), Kemp 2 (11). 3B_Span (6). HR_Haniger (19), off Verlander; Span (9), off Verlander; Segura (9), off Verlander; White (5), off Diaz. RBIs_Haniger 2 (74), Span 3 (50), Segura 2 (55), Cruz (73), Gonzalez 2 (46), White 2 (9), Kemp 2 (23). SB_Maybin (9). SF_Span.
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Cruz 2, Maybin); Houston 5 (Bregman, Gonzalez, Gurriel 2, Stassi). RISP_Seattle 5 for 9; Houston 2 for 10.
Runners moved up_Healy. GIDP_Zunino.
DP_Houston 1 (Bregman, Gonzalez, White).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Paxton, W, 10-5
|5
|2-3
|7
|4
|4
|3
|5
|116
|3.63
|Vincent, H, 11
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|4.54
|Duke
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|4.85
|Colome, H, 20
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.24
|Diaz, S, 43-46
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|13
|2.09
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Verlander, L, 11-7
|2
|7
|6
|6
|0
|2
|52
|2.50
|Peacock
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|38
|2.84
|Harris
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|30
|4.46
|Sipp
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|1.55
|Smith
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|3.73
|Osuna
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.60
Duke pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Vincent 2-0, Duke 1-0, Colome 2-0. HBP_Harris (Gordon), Vincent (Gonzalez). WP_Colome.
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Joe West; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_3:36. A_34,976 (41,168).
