Mariners 8, Astros 6

August 10, 2018 12:00 am
 
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Haniger rf 5 2 4 2 0 1 .271
Span lf 3 2 3 3 1 0 .275
Heredia lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .227
Segura ss 5 2 3 2 0 1 .308
Cruz dh 5 0 1 1 0 1 .266
Seager 3b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .230
Zunino c 5 0 0 0 0 3 .206
Healy 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .233
Maybin cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .254
Gordon 2b 3 1 0 0 0 1 .278
Totals 39 8 14 8 1 12
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Bregman ss 5 0 1 0 0 2 .276
Gonzalez lf-2b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .236
Gurriel 2b-3b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .283
Gattis dh 5 0 0 0 0 3 .242
White 1b 4 2 2 2 1 0 .281
Davis 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .176
a-Reddick ph-rf 1 0 0 0 1 1 .248
Maldonado c 3 1 1 0 0 0 .219
b-Stassi ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .245
Marisnick cf 2 1 1 0 2 0 .215
Kemp rf-lf 4 1 3 2 0 0 .300
Totals 37 6 9 6 4 9
Seattle 330 002 000—8 14 1
Houston 002 002 101—6 9 0

a-walked for Davis in the 7th. b-out on fielder’s choice for Maldonado in the 7th.

E_Gordon (11). LOB_Seattle 7, Houston 9. 2B_Haniger 2 (21), Segura (27), Seager (26), White (3), Kemp 2 (11). 3B_Span (6). HR_Haniger (19), off Verlander; Span (9), off Verlander; Segura (9), off Verlander; White (5), off Diaz. RBIs_Haniger 2 (74), Span 3 (50), Segura 2 (55), Cruz (73), Gonzalez 2 (46), White 2 (9), Kemp 2 (23). SB_Maybin (9). SF_Span.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Cruz 2, Maybin); Houston 5 (Bregman, Gonzalez, Gurriel 2, Stassi). RISP_Seattle 5 for 9; Houston 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Healy. GIDP_Zunino.

DP_Houston 1 (Bregman, Gonzalez, White).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Paxton, W, 10-5 5 2-3 7 4 4 3 5 116 3.63
Vincent, H, 11 1 1 1 1 0 1 13 4.54
Duke 0 0 0 0 1 0 9 4.85
Colome, H, 20 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 11 3.24
Diaz, S, 43-46 1 1 1 1 0 3 13 2.09
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Verlander, L, 11-7 2 7 6 6 0 2 52 2.50
Peacock 2 2 0 0 1 5 38 2.84
Harris 2 2 2 2 0 1 30 4.46
Sipp 1 1 0 0 0 2 21 1.55
Smith 1 1 0 0 0 2 13 3.73
Osuna 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 2.60

Duke pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Vincent 2-0, Duke 1-0, Colome 2-0. HBP_Harris (Gordon), Vincent (Gonzalez). WP_Colome.

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Joe West; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:36. A_34,976 (41,168).

