Mariners 8, Astros 6

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Haniger rf 5 2 4 2 0 1 .271 Span lf 3 2 3 3 1 0 .275 Heredia lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .227 Segura ss 5 2 3 2 0 1 .308 Cruz dh 5 0 1 1 0 1 .266 Seager 3b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .230 Zunino c 5 0 0 0 0 3 .206 Healy 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .233 Maybin cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .254 Gordon 2b 3 1 0 0 0 1 .278 Totals 39 8 14 8 1 12

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Bregman ss 5 0 1 0 0 2 .276 Gonzalez lf-2b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .236 Gurriel 2b-3b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .283 Gattis dh 5 0 0 0 0 3 .242 White 1b 4 2 2 2 1 0 .281 Davis 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .176 a-Reddick ph-rf 1 0 0 0 1 1 .248 Maldonado c 3 1 1 0 0 0 .219 b-Stassi ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .245 Marisnick cf 2 1 1 0 2 0 .215 Kemp rf-lf 4 1 3 2 0 0 .300 Totals 37 6 9 6 4 9

Seattle 330 002 000—8 14 1 Houston 002 002 101—6 9 0

a-walked for Davis in the 7th. b-out on fielder’s choice for Maldonado in the 7th.

E_Gordon (11). LOB_Seattle 7, Houston 9. 2B_Haniger 2 (21), Segura (27), Seager (26), White (3), Kemp 2 (11). 3B_Span (6). HR_Haniger (19), off Verlander; Span (9), off Verlander; Segura (9), off Verlander; White (5), off Diaz. RBIs_Haniger 2 (74), Span 3 (50), Segura 2 (55), Cruz (73), Gonzalez 2 (46), White 2 (9), Kemp 2 (23). SB_Maybin (9). SF_Span.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Cruz 2, Maybin); Houston 5 (Bregman, Gonzalez, Gurriel 2, Stassi). RISP_Seattle 5 for 9; Houston 2 for 10.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Healy. GIDP_Zunino.

DP_Houston 1 (Bregman, Gonzalez, White).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Paxton, W, 10-5 5 2-3 7 4 4 3 5 116 3.63 Vincent, H, 11 1 1 1 1 0 1 13 4.54 Duke 0 0 0 0 1 0 9 4.85 Colome, H, 20 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 11 3.24 Diaz, S, 43-46 1 1 1 1 0 3 13 2.09 Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Verlander, L, 11-7 2 7 6 6 0 2 52 2.50 Peacock 2 2 0 0 1 5 38 2.84 Harris 2 2 2 2 0 1 30 4.46 Sipp 1 1 0 0 0 2 21 1.55 Smith 1 1 0 0 0 2 13 3.73 Osuna 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 2.60

Duke pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Vincent 2-0, Duke 1-0, Colome 2-0. HBP_Harris (Gordon), Vincent (Gonzalez). WP_Colome.

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Joe West; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:36. A_34,976 (41,168).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.