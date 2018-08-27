Listen Live Sports

Mariners place Marco Gonzales on 10-day DL with neck strain

August 27, 2018 6:50 pm
 
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Seattle Mariners have placed left-handed starter Marco Gonzales on the 10-day disabled list with a strained neck muscle.

Seattle announced the move during its off-day Monday before starting a two-game series with San Diego. Gonzales was scheduled to start the second game of the series with the Padres on Wednesday. He’s the second starter in Seattle’s rotation currently on the disabled list, although lefty James Paxton is expected to return sometime during a four-game series with Oakland this weekend.

Outfielder Guillermo Heredia was recalled from Triple-A to take Gonzales’ spot. The DL stint is retroactive to Aug. 24.

Gonzales was one of Seattle’s top starters for the first four months of the season, but has been awful in August. Gonzales is 0-4 with a 10.35 ERA in his last four starts.

Gonzales is 12-9 with a 4.32 ERA in 25 starts this season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

