Mariners SS Segura scratched from lineup against A’s

August 30, 2018 9:43 pm
 
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Seattle Mariners shortstop Jean Segura was a late scratch Thursday against the Oakland Athletics, one day after being forced out of of the game in San Diego when he fouled a ball off his shin.

No official reason was given for the change, which forced Mariners manager Scott Servais to jumble his lineup.

Second baseman Dee Gordon replaced Segura at shortstop. Robinson Cano, who was initially scheduled to play first base and bat second, was moved to second base and is third in the order.

Ryon Healy, batting sixth, replaced Cano at first base while Denard Span moved up from fifth in the order to second.

For more AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

