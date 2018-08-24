Listen Live Sports

Marlins 1, Braves 0

August 24, 2018 11:08 pm
 
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Acuna lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .285
Inciarte cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .250
d-Duvall ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200
F.Freeman 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .316
Markakis rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .312
Camargo 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .271
Albies 2b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .272
Flowers c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .219
Swanson ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .243
Foltynewicz p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .065
S.Freeman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Winkler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Culberson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .289
Brach p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 29 0 3 0 2 6
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Ortega rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .281
Realmuto c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .281
Anderson 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .277
Dietrich 1b 3 0 1 1 1 1 .270
Conley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dean lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .250
Riddle ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .231
Rojas 2b-1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .256
Sierra cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .169
a-Galloway ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .300
Straily p 1 0 0 0 1 1 .172
Guerrero p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Castro ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .285
Steckenrider p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rivera 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .186
Totals 28 1 3 1 5 11
Atlanta 000 000 000—0 3 1
Miami 000 100 00x—1 3 0

a-out on fielder’s choice for Sierra in the 7th. b-struck out for Guerrero in the 7th. c-struck out for Winkler in the 8th. d-flied out for Inciarte in the 9th.

E_Camargo (10). LOB_Atlanta 4, Miami 8. 2B_Acuna (20), Camargo (22), Anderson (27). RBIs_Dietrich (41). SB_Realmuto (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 1 (Inciarte); Miami 4 (Ortega, Dean, Riddle 2). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 2; Miami 1 for 5.

GIDP_Flowers.

DP_Miami 1 (Riddle, Rojas, Dietrich).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Foltynewicz, L, 10-8 6 2 1 1 2 8 108 2.67
S.Freeman 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 9 5.27
Winkler 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.58
Brach 1 0 0 0 3 1 21 3.93
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Straily, W, 5-6 6 3 0 0 1 4 98 4.35
Guerrero, H, 9 1 0 0 0 1 0 21 4.29
Steckenrider, H, 19 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 3.27
Conley, S, 2-4 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 4.08

Inherited runners-scored_Winkler 1-0. WP_Foltynewicz, Brach.

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Fieldin Culbreth; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_2:48. A_7,792 (36,742).

