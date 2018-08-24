Marlins 1, Braves 0

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuna lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|Inciarte cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|d-Duvall ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|F.Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.316
|Markakis rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.312
|Camargo 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Albies 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.272
|Flowers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Swanson ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Foltynewicz p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.065
|S.Freeman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Winkler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Culberson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Brach p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|2
|6
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ortega rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.281
|Realmuto c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.281
|Anderson 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.277
|Dietrich 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.270
|Conley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Dean lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.250
|Riddle ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.231
|Rojas 2b-1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Sierra cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.169
|a-Galloway ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Straily p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.172
|Guerrero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Castro ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|Steckenrider p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rivera 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.186
|Totals
|28
|1
|3
|1
|5
|11
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|1
|Miami
|000
|100
|00x—1
|3
|0
a-out on fielder’s choice for Sierra in the 7th. b-struck out for Guerrero in the 7th. c-struck out for Winkler in the 8th. d-flied out for Inciarte in the 9th.
E_Camargo (10). LOB_Atlanta 4, Miami 8. 2B_Acuna (20), Camargo (22), Anderson (27). RBIs_Dietrich (41). SB_Realmuto (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 1 (Inciarte); Miami 4 (Ortega, Dean, Riddle 2). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 2; Miami 1 for 5.
GIDP_Flowers.
DP_Miami 1 (Riddle, Rojas, Dietrich).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Foltynewicz, L, 10-8
|6
|2
|1
|1
|2
|8
|108
|2.67
|S.Freeman
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|5.27
|Winkler
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.58
|Brach
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|21
|3.93
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Straily, W, 5-6
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|98
|4.35
|Guerrero, H, 9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|4.29
|Steckenrider, H, 19
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|3.27
|Conley, S, 2-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|4.08
Inherited runners-scored_Winkler 1-0. WP_Foltynewicz, Brach.
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Fieldin Culbreth; Third, Chris Conroy.
T_2:48. A_7,792 (36,742).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.