Marlins 1, Braves 0

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Acuna lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .285 Inciarte cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .250 d-Duvall ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200 F.Freeman 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .316 Markakis rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .312 Camargo 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .271 Albies 2b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .272 Flowers c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .219 Swanson ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .243 Foltynewicz p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .065 S.Freeman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Winkler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Culberson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .289 Brach p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 29 0 3 0 2 6

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Ortega rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .281 Realmuto c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .281 Anderson 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .277 Dietrich 1b 3 0 1 1 1 1 .270 Conley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Dean lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .250 Riddle ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .231 Rojas 2b-1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .256 Sierra cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .169 a-Galloway ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .300 Straily p 1 0 0 0 1 1 .172 Guerrero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Castro ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .285 Steckenrider p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Rivera 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .186 Totals 28 1 3 1 5 11

Atlanta 000 000 000—0 3 1 Miami 000 100 00x—1 3 0

a-out on fielder’s choice for Sierra in the 7th. b-struck out for Guerrero in the 7th. c-struck out for Winkler in the 8th. d-flied out for Inciarte in the 9th.

E_Camargo (10). LOB_Atlanta 4, Miami 8. 2B_Acuna (20), Camargo (22), Anderson (27). RBIs_Dietrich (41). SB_Realmuto (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 1 (Inciarte); Miami 4 (Ortega, Dean, Riddle 2). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 2; Miami 1 for 5.

Advertisement

GIDP_Flowers.

DP_Miami 1 (Riddle, Rojas, Dietrich).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Foltynewicz, L, 10-8 6 2 1 1 2 8 108 2.67 S.Freeman 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 9 5.27 Winkler 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.58 Brach 1 0 0 0 3 1 21 3.93 Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Straily, W, 5-6 6 3 0 0 1 4 98 4.35 Guerrero, H, 9 1 0 0 0 1 0 21 4.29 Steckenrider, H, 19 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 3.27 Conley, S, 2-4 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 4.08

Inherited runners-scored_Winkler 1-0. WP_Foltynewicz, Brach.

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Fieldin Culbreth; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_2:48. A_7,792 (36,742).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.