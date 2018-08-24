Marlins 1, Braves 0

|Atlanta
|Miami
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Acuna lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ortega rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Incarte cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ralmuto c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Duvall ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bri.And 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|F.Frman 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Detrich 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Mrkakis rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Conley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Camargo 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Dean lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Albies 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Riddle ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Flowers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rojas 2b-1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Swanson ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sierra cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Fltynwc p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Glloway ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S.Frman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Straily p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Winkler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gerrero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Clbrson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S.Cstro ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Brach p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stcknrd p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Y.Rvera 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|Totals
|28
|1
|3
|1
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|000—0
|Miami
|000
|100
|00x—1
E_Camargo (10). DP_Miami 1. LOB_Atlanta 4, Miami 8. 2B_Acuna (20), Camargo (22), Bri.Anderson (27). SB_Realmuto (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Atlanta
|Foltynewicz L,10-8
|6
|2
|1
|1
|2
|8
|Freeman
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Winkler
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Brach
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Miami
|Straily W,5-6
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Guerrero H,9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Steckenrider H,19
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Conley S,2-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Foltynewicz, Brach.
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, Chris Conroy.
T_2:48. A_7,792 (36,742).
