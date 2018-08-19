Listen Live Sports

Marlins 12, Nationals 1

August 19, 2018 4:36 pm
 
Miami Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Ortega rf 5 2 2 2 Eaton rf 4 0 1 1
Ralmuto 1b 5 1 2 3 T.Trner ss 4 0 0 0
Bri.And 3b 5 1 0 0 Harper cf 3 0 0 0
S.Cstro 2b 6 3 5 1 M.Tylor cf 1 0 0 0
Dean lf 6 1 2 2 Rendon 3b 2 0 0 0
Riddle ss 4 1 2 3 Difo 3b 1 0 0 0
Glloway cf 5 2 3 1 J.Soto lf 1 0 0 0
Holaday c 4 1 1 0 D.Mrphy 2b 3 0 0 0
J.Urena p 5 0 0 0 M.Adams 1b 3 0 0 0
Wieters c 2 1 1 0
Kieboom ph-c 1 0 0 0
G.Gnzal p 0 0 0 0
G.Hllnd p 0 0 0 0
Mar.Ryn ph 1 0 0 0
Milone p 1 0 0 0
Totals 45 12 17 12 Totals 27 1 2 1
Miami 003 052 110—12
Washington 001 000 000— 1

E_T.Turner (10), Harper (3). LOB_Miami 11, Washington 2. 2B_Ortega (2), S.Castro 2 (26), Dean (1), Riddle (7), Galloway (2), Holaday (3), Eaton (10), Wieters (6). HR_Realmuto (16), Riddle (7), Galloway (1). SB_Galloway (1). SF_Riddle (1). S_G.Gonzalez (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Miami
Urena W,4-12 9 2 1 1 2 4
Washington
Gonzalez L,7-10 4 2-3 10 8 8 4 5
Holland 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Milone 4 6 4 4 0 3

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Ben May; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_2:40. A_31,435 (41,313).

