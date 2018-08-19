Marlins 12, Nationals 1

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Ortega rf 5 2 2 2 1 0 .317 Realmuto 1b 5 1 2 3 1 1 .293 Anderson 3b 5 1 0 0 1 2 .274 Castro 2b 6 3 5 1 0 0 .287 Dean lf 6 1 2 2 0 2 .176 Riddle ss 4 1 2 3 0 0 .231 Galloway cf 5 2 3 1 0 0 .333 Holaday c 4 1 1 0 1 1 .203 Urena p 5 0 0 0 0 3 .051 Totals 45 12 17 12 4 9

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Eaton rf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .296 Turner ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .266 Harper cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .246 Taylor cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .235 Rendon 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .292 Difo 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .240 Soto lf 1 0 0 0 2 1 .290 Murphy 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .300 Adams 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .257 Wieters c 2 1 1 0 0 0 .234 b-Kieboom ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .195 Gonzalez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .075 Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Reynolds ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .257 Milone p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 27 1 2 1 2 4

Miami 003 052 110—12 17 0 Washington 001 000 000— 1 2 2

a-grounded out for Holland in the 5th. b-struck out for Wieters in the 8th.

E_Turner (10), Harper (3). LOB_Miami 11, Washington 2. 2B_Ortega (2), Castro 2 (26), Dean (1), Riddle (7), Galloway (2), Holaday (3), Eaton (10), Wieters (6). HR_Riddle (7), off Milone; Realmuto (16), off Milone; Galloway (1), off Milone. RBIs_Ortega 2 (3), Realmuto 3 (61), Castro (45), Dean 2 (3), Riddle 3 (28), Galloway (4), Eaton (23). SB_Galloway (1). SF_Riddle. S_Gonzalez.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 8 (Anderson 3, Dean 2, Riddle, Holaday 2). RISP_Miami 8 for 16; Washington 1 for 1.

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Urena, W, 4-12 9 2 1 1 2 4 108 4.50 Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gonzalez, L, 7-10 4 2-3 10 8 8 4 5 88 4.51 Holland 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 9 6.53 Milone 4 6 4 4 0 3 75 5.81

Inherited runners-scored_Holland 2-2.

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Ben May; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_2:40. A_31,435 (41,313).

