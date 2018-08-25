Marlins 3, Braves 1

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Acuna cf-lf 4 0 2 0 1 1 .288 Camargo 3b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .267 Freeman 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .317 Markakis rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .312 Suzuki c 4 0 2 0 0 1 .264 Albies 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .272 Duvall lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .198 b-Inciarte ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .249 Swanson ss 4 1 2 1 0 1 .246 Sanchez p 3 0 0 0 0 3 .000 Sobotka p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Culberson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .288 Totals 36 1 9 1 2 13

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Ortega rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .279 Barraclough p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Steckenrider p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Realmuto c 2 0 1 1 1 1 .282 Dietrich 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .270 Rivera 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .186 Castro 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .285 Riddle ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .228 Dean lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .229 Rojas 3b-1b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .257 Sierra cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .165 Chen p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .121 Rucinski p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Conley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Anderson ph 1 1 1 2 0 0 .279 Galloway rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .300 Totals 28 3 6 3 2 5

Atlanta 000 000 001—1 9 0 Miami 000 001 20x—3 6 1

a-homered for Conley in the 7th. b-struck out for Duvall in the 8th. c-popped out for Jackson in the 9th.

E_Riddle (4). LOB_Atlanta 10, Miami 5. 2B_Acuna (21). 3B_Ortega (1). HR_Swanson (13), off Steckenrider; Anderson (10), off Sobotka. RBIs_Swanson (53), Realmuto (62), Anderson 2 (56). SB_Realmuto (3). SF_Realmuto. S_Sierra.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 4 (Freeman, Markakis, Swanson, Sanchez); Miami 3 (Dietrich, Riddle, Dean). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 6; Miami 1 for 4.

Advertisement

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sanchez, L, 6-5 5 2-3 4 1 1 2 2 98 3.05 Sobotka 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 2 24 3.68 Jackson 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 4.11 Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Chen, W, 5-9 6 6 0 0 2 10 109 4.91 Rucinski, H, 2 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.24 Conley, H, 12 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 1 4.05 Barraclough, H, 9 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 3.67 Steckenrider, S, 2-6 1 1 1 1 0 1 16 3.38

Inherited runners-scored_Sobotka 2-0.

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Fieldin Culbreth; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_2:54. A_7,823 (36,742).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.