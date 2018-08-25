Marlins 3, Braves 1

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuna cf-lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.288
|Camargo 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Freeman 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.317
|Markakis rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.312
|Suzuki c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.272
|Duvall lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.198
|b-Inciarte ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.246
|Sanchez p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Sobotka p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Culberson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Totals
|36
|1
|9
|1
|2
|13
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ortega rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Barraclough p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Steckenrider p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Realmuto c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.282
|Dietrich 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Rivera 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.186
|Castro 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|Riddle ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.228
|Dean lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Rojas 3b-1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Sierra cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.165
|Chen p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.121
|Rucinski p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Conley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Anderson ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.279
|Galloway rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Totals
|28
|3
|6
|3
|2
|5
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|001—1
|9
|0
|Miami
|000
|001
|20x—3
|6
|1
a-homered for Conley in the 7th. b-struck out for Duvall in the 8th. c-popped out for Jackson in the 9th.
E_Riddle (4). LOB_Atlanta 10, Miami 5. 2B_Acuna (21). 3B_Ortega (1). HR_Swanson (13), off Steckenrider; Anderson (10), off Sobotka. RBIs_Swanson (53), Realmuto (62), Anderson 2 (56). SB_Realmuto (3). SF_Realmuto. S_Sierra.
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 4 (Freeman, Markakis, Swanson, Sanchez); Miami 3 (Dietrich, Riddle, Dean). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 6; Miami 1 for 4.
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sanchez, L, 6-5
|5
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|98
|3.05
|Sobotka
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|24
|3.68
|Jackson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.11
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Chen, W, 5-9
|6
|6
|0
|0
|2
|10
|109
|4.91
|Rucinski, H, 2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.24
|Conley, H, 12
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4.05
|Barraclough, H, 9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.67
|Steckenrider, S, 2-6
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|3.38
Inherited runners-scored_Sobotka 2-0.
Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Fieldin Culbreth; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T_2:54. A_7,823 (36,742).
