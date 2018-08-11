Listen Live Sports

Maryland candidates weigh in on football investigation

August 11, 2018 6:30 pm
 
SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says he supports the University of Maryland’s decision to put the football coach on administrative leave after troubling reports about the program following a player’s death.

Hogan, a Republican, said Saturday he expects an investigation will be “wide-ranging and thorough.” He says if reports are confirmed, “strong and permanent corrective actions should be taken immediately.”

Ben Jealous, Hogan’s opponent in the governor’s race, called for the suspension of coach DJ Durkin earlier in the day. The university announced Friday night that members of the university’s athletic staff have been placed on administrative leave pending a review.

Jealous, a Democrat, also called for the suspension of Athletics Director Damon Evans. He says Durkin and Evans “are ultimately responsible for ensuring the safety of our student athletes.”

