Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

McMillen added to commission investigating Maryland football

August 24, 2018 5:01 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Former Maryland basketball star Tom McMillen and former Gov. Robert Ehrlich have been added to the commission to investigate the culture of the Maryland football program.

The Board of Regents announced five additions to the commission Friday, bringing the total to eight.

McMillen played at Maryland in the early 1970s before becoming a Maryland congressman. Ehrlich served as Maryland governor from 2003-7. Also added: former NFL quarterback Doug Williams; sports journalist Bonnie Bernstein, a Maryland grad; and orthopedist Frederick Azar.

They will join three previously named members: retired U.S. District Court judges Ben Legg and Alex Williams, and former federal prosecutor Charlie Scheeler.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The commission was formed in the wake of alleged bullying behavior by the Maryland football coaching staff. The matter came to light after offensive lineman Jordan McNair collapsed during practice from heatstroke and later died.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech