Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mental evaluation ordered for slain NBA player’s ex-wife

August 22, 2018 11:46 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A judge in Tennessee has ordered a mental evaluation for the jailed ex-wife of slain former NBA player Lorenzen Wright.

Criminal Court Judge Lee Coffee said Wednesday that he’s signed an order for doctors to evaluate Sherra Wright’s ability to stand trial on charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder.

Lorenzen Wright’s body was found riddled with bullet wounds in a swampy field in Memphis in July 2010. He was missing for 10 days before his body was found.

Sherra Wright and co-defendant Billy Ray Turner were indicted in December. Turner also is charged with first-degree murder. Both have pleaded not guilty.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Doctors will determine if Wright can help in her defense and if she can understand the consequences if convicted.

Lorenzen Wright played 13 seasons in the NBA.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech