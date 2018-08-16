Mets 24, Phillies 4

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Rosario ss 7 4 4 3 0 1 .242 Jackson cf 7 3 3 0 0 1 .286 Flores 1b 7 2 3 2 0 1 .275 Conforto lf 7 3 3 1 0 1 .238 Frazier 3b 4 3 1 1 2 0 .231 Nimmo rf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .265 Bautista rf 4 3 3 7 1 0 .204 Reyes 2b 5 3 2 1 2 0 .204 Plawecki c 4 3 4 3 2 0 .238 Oswalt p 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000 b-McNeil ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .258 Blevins p 1 0 1 1 0 0 .500 Rhame p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 52 24 25 19 7 5

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hernandez 2b 4 0 0 0 1 0 .256 Bour 1b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .229 Cabrera ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .269 Kingery ss-p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .223 Hoskins lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .253 Williams rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .263 Franco 3b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .280 Herrera cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .269 Alfaro c 4 1 2 1 0 0 .250 Suarez p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Leiter Jr. p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Quinn ph-p-ss 2 0 2 0 0 0 .290 Totals 37 4 10 4 1 4

New York 102 2100 252—24 25 0 Philadelphia 021 100 000— 4 10 4

a-singled for Neris in the 6th. b-grounded out for Oswalt in the 7th.

E_Hoskins (6), Franco 2 (13), Alfaro (9). LOB_New York 10, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Jackson 2 (13), Conforto (16), Frazier (11), Reyes (9), Plawecki (10), Bautista (14), Cabrera (27). 3B_Plawecki (2). HR_Rosario (6), off Suarez; Bautista (10), off Leiter Jr.; Conforto (17), off Quinn; Hoskins (24), off Oswalt; Franco (20), off Oswalt; Williams (17), off Oswalt; Alfaro (8), off Oswalt. RBIs_Rosario 3 (36), Flores 2 (44), Conforto (43), Frazier (42), Reyes (13), Plawecki 3 (23), Bautista 7 (40), Blevins (1), Hoskins (74), Williams (47), Franco (60), Alfaro (28). SB_Rosario (14). S_Oswalt.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 7 (Rosario, Flores, Conforto, Nimmo 2, Reyes, Oswalt); Philadelphia 4 (Hernandez, Bour 2, Williams). RISP_New York 10 for 24; Philadelphia 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Conforto, Suarez. GIDP_Flores, Reyes.

DP_Philadelphia 2 (Hernandez, Cabrera, Bour), (Cabrera, Hernandez, Bour).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Oswalt, W, 2-2 6 9 4 4 1 2 96 5.16 McNeil 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Blevins 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 3.66 Rhame 2 1 0 0 0 1 36 7.25 Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Suarez, L, 1-1 4 11 8 4 2 2 69 8.00 Leiter Jr. 1 4 7 0 3 0 37 5.40 Neris 1 0 0 0 0 3 13 6.54 Quinn 1 2-3 6 7 7 2 0 42 37.80 Kingery 1 1-3 4 2 2 0 0 16 13.50

Suarez pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.

Inherited runners-scored_Leiter Jr. 1-2. HBP_Quinn (Frazier). WP_Quinn.

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Gerry Davis.

T_3:01.

