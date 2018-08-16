Mets 24, Phillies 4

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rosario ss
|7
|4
|4
|3
|0
|1
|.242
|Jackson cf
|7
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Flores 1b
|7
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.275
|Conforto lf
|7
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.238
|Frazier 3b
|4
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.231
|Nimmo rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Bautista rf
|4
|3
|3
|7
|1
|0
|.204
|Reyes 2b
|5
|3
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.204
|Plawecki c
|4
|3
|4
|3
|2
|0
|.238
|Oswalt p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|b-McNeil ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Blevins p
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.500
|Rhame p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|52
|24
|25
|19
|7
|5
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.256
|Bour 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Cabrera ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Kingery ss-p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Hoskins lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.253
|Williams rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.263
|Franco 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.280
|Herrera cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Alfaro c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Suarez p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Leiter Jr. p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Quinn ph-p-ss
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Totals
|37
|4
|10
|4
|1
|4
|New York
|102
|2100
|252—24
|25
|0
|Philadelphia
|021
|100
|000—
|4
|10
|4
a-singled for Neris in the 6th. b-grounded out for Oswalt in the 7th.
E_Hoskins (6), Franco 2 (13), Alfaro (9). LOB_New York 10, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Jackson 2 (13), Conforto (16), Frazier (11), Reyes (9), Plawecki (10), Bautista (14), Cabrera (27). 3B_Plawecki (2). HR_Rosario (6), off Suarez; Bautista (10), off Leiter Jr.; Conforto (17), off Quinn; Hoskins (24), off Oswalt; Franco (20), off Oswalt; Williams (17), off Oswalt; Alfaro (8), off Oswalt. RBIs_Rosario 3 (36), Flores 2 (44), Conforto (43), Frazier (42), Reyes (13), Plawecki 3 (23), Bautista 7 (40), Blevins (1), Hoskins (74), Williams (47), Franco (60), Alfaro (28). SB_Rosario (14). S_Oswalt.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 7 (Rosario, Flores, Conforto, Nimmo 2, Reyes, Oswalt); Philadelphia 4 (Hernandez, Bour 2, Williams). RISP_New York 10 for 24; Philadelphia 0 for 5.
Runners moved up_Conforto, Suarez. GIDP_Flores, Reyes.
DP_Philadelphia 2 (Hernandez, Cabrera, Bour), (Cabrera, Hernandez, Bour).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Oswalt, W, 2-2
|6
|9
|4
|4
|1
|2
|96
|5.16
|McNeil
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Blevins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.66
|Rhame
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|36
|7.25
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Suarez, L, 1-1
|4
|11
|8
|4
|2
|2
|69
|8.00
|Leiter Jr.
|1
|4
|7
|0
|3
|0
|37
|5.40
|Neris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|6.54
|Quinn
|1
|2-3
|6
|7
|7
|2
|0
|42
|37.80
|Kingery
|1
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|16
|13.50
Suarez pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.
Inherited runners-scored_Leiter Jr. 1-2. HBP_Quinn (Frazier). WP_Quinn.
Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Gerry Davis.
T_3:01.
