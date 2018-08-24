Mets 3, Nationals 0

Washington New York ab r h bi ab r h bi T.Trner ss 4 0 0 0 A.Rsrio ss 4 1 1 0 Rendon 3b 4 0 1 0 McNeil 2b 3 1 1 0 Harper rf-cf 4 0 0 0 Flores 1b 4 0 1 1 Zmmrman 1b 4 0 1 0 T.Frzer 3b 4 0 1 0 J.Soto lf 3 0 1 0 Bruce rf 4 1 1 2 Wieters c 3 0 1 0 A.Jcksn cf 4 0 1 0 M.Tylor cf 2 0 0 0 J.Btsta lf 2 0 0 0 Eaton ph-rf 1 0 0 0 S.Lugo p 0 0 0 0 Difo 2b 3 0 0 0 Gsllman p 0 0 0 0 G.Gnzal p 2 0 0 0 Plwecki c 3 0 2 0 Stvnson ph 1 0 0 0 J.Vrgas p 1 0 0 0 Glover p 0 0 0 0 Cnforto lf 1 0 0 0 Collins p 0 0 0 0 Totals 31 0 4 0 Totals 30 3 8 3

Washington 000 000 000—0 New York 100 000 02x—3

DP_Washington 1. LOB_Washington 4, New York 6. 2B_Rendon (32), Plawecki (11). HR_Bruce (4). SB_A.Rosario (15), McNeil (2). S_J.Vargas (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Washington Gonzalez L,7-11 7 7 1 1 0 2 Glover 2-3 0 1 1 1 1 Collins 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 New York Vargas W,4-8 6 3 0 0 0 8 Lugo H,8 2 0 0 0 0 3 Gsellman S,8-14 1 1 0 0 0 2

HBP_by Gonzalez (Bautista).

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Paul Nauert.

T_2:35. A_23,763 (41,922).

