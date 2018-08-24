Listen Live Sports

Mets 3, Nationals 0

August 24, 2018 9:58 pm
 
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Turner ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .267
Rendon 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .291
Harper rf-cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .247
Zimmerman 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .260
Soto lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .288
Wieters c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .240
Taylor cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .233
a-Eaton ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .288
Difo 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .240
Gonzalez p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .071
b-Stevenson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .260
Glover p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Collins p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 31 0 4 0 0 13
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Rosario ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .242
McNeil 2b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .330
Flores 1b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .278
Frazier 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .233
Bruce rf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .213
Jackson cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .274
Bautista lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .204
Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .091
Gsellman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Plawecki c 3 0 2 0 0 0 .234
Vargas p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .118
Conforto lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .235
Totals 30 3 8 3 1 4
Washington 000 000 000—0 4 0
New York 100 000 02x—3 8 0

a-grounded out for Taylor in the 8th. b-struck out for Gonzalez in the 8th.

LOB_Washington 4, New York 6. 2B_Rendon (32), Plawecki (11). HR_Bruce (4), off Collins. RBIs_Flores (48), Bruce 2 (19). SB_Rosario (15), McNeil (2). S_Vargas.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 2 (Zimmerman, Difo); New York 4 (Rosario 2, Vargas 2). RISP_Washington 0 for 5; New York 2 for 5.

Runners moved up_McNeil. FIDP_Flores.

DP_Washington 1 (Soto, Difo).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gonzalez, L, 7-11 7 7 1 1 0 2 103 4.35
Glover 2-3 0 1 1 1 1 10 7.20
Collins 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 8 2.93
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Vargas, W, 4-8 6 3 0 0 0 8 91 6.96
Lugo, H, 8 2 0 0 0 0 3 31 2.90
Gsellman, S, 8-14 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 3.57

Inherited runners-scored_Collins 1-1. HBP_Gonzalez (Bautista).

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Paul Nauert.

T_2:35. A_23,763 (41,922).

