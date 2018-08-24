Mets 3, Nationals 0

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Turner ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .267 Rendon 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .291 Harper rf-cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .247 Zimmerman 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .260 Soto lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .288 Wieters c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .240 Taylor cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .233 a-Eaton ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .288 Difo 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .240 Gonzalez p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .071 b-Stevenson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .260 Glover p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Collins p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 31 0 4 0 0 13

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Rosario ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .242 McNeil 2b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .330 Flores 1b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .278 Frazier 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .233 Bruce rf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .213 Jackson cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .274 Bautista lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .204 Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .091 Gsellman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Plawecki c 3 0 2 0 0 0 .234 Vargas p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .118 Conforto lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .235 Totals 30 3 8 3 1 4

Washington 000 000 000—0 4 0 New York 100 000 02x—3 8 0

a-grounded out for Taylor in the 8th. b-struck out for Gonzalez in the 8th.

LOB_Washington 4, New York 6. 2B_Rendon (32), Plawecki (11). HR_Bruce (4), off Collins. RBIs_Flores (48), Bruce 2 (19). SB_Rosario (15), McNeil (2). S_Vargas.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 2 (Zimmerman, Difo); New York 4 (Rosario 2, Vargas 2). RISP_Washington 0 for 5; New York 2 for 5.

Runners moved up_McNeil. FIDP_Flores.

DP_Washington 1 (Soto, Difo).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gonzalez, L, 7-11 7 7 1 1 0 2 103 4.35 Glover 2-3 0 1 1 1 1 10 7.20 Collins 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 8 2.93 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Vargas, W, 4-8 6 3 0 0 0 8 91 6.96 Lugo, H, 8 2 0 0 0 0 3 31 2.90 Gsellman, S, 8-14 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 3.57

Inherited runners-scored_Collins 1-1. HBP_Gonzalez (Bautista).

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Paul Nauert.

T_2:35. A_23,763 (41,922).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.