Mets 3, Phillies 1

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rosario ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|McNeil 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.278
|Flores 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.272
|Conforto lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|Frazier 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Jackson cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.287
|Bautista rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Mesoraco c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.219
|deGrom p
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.115
|Totals
|35
|3
|7
|3
|0
|12
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Hoskins lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|W.Ramos c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.304
|Williams rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Herrera cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Kingery ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|b-Cabrera ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Arrieta p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.135
|a-Quinn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|E.Ramos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Bour ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|32
|1
|7
|0
|0
|9
|New York
|000
|100
|200—3
|7
|1
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|100—1
|7
|2
a-struck out for Arrieta in the 6th. b-flied out for Kingery in the 8th. c-struck out for E.Ramos in the 8th.
E_deGrom (1), Santana (9), Arrieta (4). LOB_New York 6, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Frazier (12), Hoskins (29), Franco (16). 3B_McNeil (1). HR_Mesoraco (10), off Garcia. RBIs_McNeil (6), Flores (46), Mesoraco (29). SB_McNeil (1), Hoskins (5).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Flores, Jackson, Bautista 3); Philadelphia 3 (Santana, Williams, Herrera). RISP_New York 1 for 7; Philadelphia 0 for 4.
GIDP_W.Ramos.
DP_New York 2 (Flores, Rosario, McNeil), (Rosario, McNeil, Flores).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|deGrom, W, 8-7
|9
|7
|1
|0
|0
|9
|108
|1.71
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Arrieta, L, 9-8
|6
|4
|1
|1
|0
|6
|96
|3.25
|Garcia
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|23
|3.97
|E.Ramos
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|1.85
|Neris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|6.34
HBP_Arrieta (Frazier). PB_W.Ramos (7).
Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T_2:31. A_35,158 (43,647).
