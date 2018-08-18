Mets 3, Phillies 1

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Rosario ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .242 McNeil 2b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .278 Flores 1b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .272 Conforto lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .238 Frazier 3b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .233 Jackson cf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .287 Bautista rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .200 Mesoraco c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .219 deGrom p 4 0 0 0 0 3 .115 Totals 35 3 7 3 0 12

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hernandez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .260 Hoskins lf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .257 Santana 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .217 W.Ramos c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .304 Williams rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .265 Franco 3b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .282 Herrera cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .268 Kingery ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .225 b-Cabrera ph-ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .269 Arrieta p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .135 a-Quinn ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .275 Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — E.Ramos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Bour ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .227 Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 32 1 7 0 0 9

New York 000 100 200—3 7 1 Philadelphia 000 000 100—1 7 2

a-struck out for Arrieta in the 6th. b-flied out for Kingery in the 8th. c-struck out for E.Ramos in the 8th.

E_deGrom (1), Santana (9), Arrieta (4). LOB_New York 6, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Frazier (12), Hoskins (29), Franco (16). 3B_McNeil (1). HR_Mesoraco (10), off Garcia. RBIs_McNeil (6), Flores (46), Mesoraco (29). SB_McNeil (1), Hoskins (5).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Flores, Jackson, Bautista 3); Philadelphia 3 (Santana, Williams, Herrera). RISP_New York 1 for 7; Philadelphia 0 for 4.

GIDP_W.Ramos.

DP_New York 2 (Flores, Rosario, McNeil), (Rosario, McNeil, Flores).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA deGrom, W, 8-7 9 7 1 0 0 9 108 1.71 Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Arrieta, L, 9-8 6 4 1 1 0 6 96 3.25 Garcia 1 3 2 2 0 2 23 3.97 E.Ramos 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 1.85 Neris 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 6.34

HBP_Arrieta (Frazier). PB_W.Ramos (7).

Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_2:31. A_35,158 (43,647).

