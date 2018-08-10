Listen Live Sports

Mets 6, Marlins 2

August 10, 2018 10:20 pm
 
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Rosario ss 5 0 3 2 0 1 .235
McNeil 2b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .289
Flores 1b 5 0 2 0 0 0 .273
Conforto lf 4 1 1 1 1 1 .233
Nimmo rf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .248
Frazier 3b 4 2 2 0 0 1 .216
Jackson cf 4 2 3 1 0 1 .286
Plawecki c 3 0 1 2 0 0 .222
Wheeler p 3 0 0 0 0 2 .195
b-Reyes ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .185
Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .091
Blevins p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 39 6 13 6 1 9
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Sierra cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .184
Anderson rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .283
Realmuto c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .290
Dietrich 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .279
Castro 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .282
Prado 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .232
Ortega lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .250
Rojas ss 3 1 1 2 0 0 .257
Urena p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .059
Rucinski p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Riddle ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .221
Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Conley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 30 2 4 2 2 8
New York 001 003 020—6 13 1
Miami 000 000 200—2 4 0

a-struck out for Garcia in the 7th. b-struck out for Wheeler in the 8th.

E_Rosario (10). LOB_New York 8, Miami 5. 2B_Flores (20), Jackson (11), Realmuto (25). HR_Rojas (9), off Wheeler. RBIs_Rosario 2 (31), Conforto (40), Jackson (22), Plawecki 2 (15), Rojas 2 (44). S_Urena.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Nimmo 2); Miami 5 (Sierra, Dietrich, Castro, Ortega, Urena). RISP_New York 5 for 9; Miami 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_Nimmo, Rojas. GIDP_Castro.

DP_New York 1 (Smith, McNeil, Flores).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wheeler, W, 7-6 7 4 2 2 1 8 108 3.82
Lugo 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 2.80
Blevins 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 3.94
Smith 1 0 0 0 1 0 12 2.25
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Urena, L, 3-12 5 1-3 8 4 4 1 3 90 4.74
Rucinski 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 9 3.00
Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 4.39
Guerra 1 3 2 2 0 3 21 6.32
Conley 1 1 0 0 0 2 19 3.34

Blevins pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Smith 1-0, Rucinski 2-2. HBP_Rucinski (Plawecki), Blevins (Dietrich). WP_Wheeler.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_2:43. A_6,993 (36,742).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

