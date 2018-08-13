Mets 8, Yankees 5

|New York (N)
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rosario ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.236
|Nimmo rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|.249
|Conforto lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.238
|Flores 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.273
|McNeil 2b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.268
|Frazier 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.221
|Jackson cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.282
|Bautista dh
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.195
|Mesoraco c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Totals
|41
|8
|15
|7
|2
|12
|New York (A)
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gardner lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.249
|Stanton dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.279
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.270
|Hicks cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.253
|Andujar 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.292
|Bird 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.217
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|Walker rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Romine c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Totals
|34
|5
|7
|4
|3
|13
|New York (N)
|200
|201
|201—8
|15
|1
|New York (A)
|002
|010
|020—5
|7
|1
E_McNeil (2), Torres (11). LOB_New York (N) 9, New York (A) 5. 2B_Nimmo (19), Gardner (16). HR_Rosario (5), off Severino; Bautista (9), off Severino; Frazier (11), off Cole; Nimmo (15), off Cole; Conforto (16), off Cole; Andujar (18), off Lugo. RBIs_Rosario (32), Nimmo (36), Conforto (42), McNeil (5), Frazier (37), Bautista 2 (32), Gregorius (69), Hicks (56), Andujar 2 (58). SB_Rosario (13). CS_Conforto (3).
Runners left in scoring position_New York (N) 5 (Conforto 2, Jackson, Bautista 2); New York (A) 1 (Andujar). RISP_New York (N) 2 for 9; New York (A) 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Flores.
|New York (N)
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|deGrom, W, 7-7
|6
|2-3
|5
|3
|2
|2
|12
|114
|1.81
|Blevins
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3.90
|Lugo
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|18
|2.95
|Gsellman, S, 7-13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|3.84
|New York (A)
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Severino, L, 15-6
|4
|7
|4
|4
|1
|6
|98
|3.27
|Green
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|2.93
|Cole
|1
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|3
|35
|5.58
|Kontos
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|4.39
|Britton
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|17
|4.70
Inherited runners-scored_Kontos 1-0. HBP_Britton (Conforto).
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Laz Diaz.
T_3:18. A_47,233 (47,309).
