Mets’ Brandon Nimmo exits game with finger injury

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo left Game 1 of Thursday’s doubleheader against the Phillies after he injured his left index finger hitting a grounder to third base.

Nimmo checked his swing and fell to the ground as the ball rolled all the way to third base with the bases loaded and two outs. Maikel Franco fielded the ball and was late tagging the bag but threw to first to easily retire Nimmo, who remained on the dirt for a couple of minutes.

X-rays on Nimmo’s finger were negative. Jose Bautista replaced him in right field.

