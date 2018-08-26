Listen Live Sports

Michigan WR Tarik Black out indefinitely with foot injury

August 26, 2018 3:12 pm
 
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan wide receiver Tarik Black is out indefinitely with an injured right foot.

Football program spokesman Dave Ablauf says Black was hurt during practice Saturday and is still being evaluated. A timeframe for his return has not been determined.

The 14th-ranked Wolverines open the season Saturday night at No. 12 Notre Dame.

Black had 11 receptions for 149 yards and a touchdown in three games last season before needing surgery on his left foot.

If Black is out for an extended period, it would be a setback because he has been one of Shea Patterson’s top receivers in practice, along with Donovan Peoples-Jones and Grant Perry.

