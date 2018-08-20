Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Mike Tirico new host of “Football Night In America

August 20, 2018 1:56 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Mike Tirico is adding to his many duties at NBC by taking over as studio host for “Football Night In America.”

Tirico, who also does play by play on Notre Dame games and a slew of other hosting assignments, replaces Dan Patrick. Tirico joins Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison on the Sunday night program that has been the most-watched studio show in sports since 2006.

For the past two seasons, Tirico co-hosted “Football Night In America” from the game site. That role will now be filled by Liam McHugh.

NBC’s first regular-season telecast actually will be on a Thursday when the schedule kicks off with Super Bowl champion Philadelphia hosting Atlanta on Sept. 6. The opening prime-time Sunday nighter is Chicago at Green Bay on Sept. 9.

