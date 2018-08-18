Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Milan defender Strinic diagnosed with heart condition

August 18, 2018 5:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan and Croatia defender Ivan Strinic will take an unspecified break from football after he was diagnosed with a heart condition.

Milan said in a statement on Saturday that weekly routine tests, which all professional athletes have to undergo in Italy, revealed a heart problem “which merits further investigation after a period of rest.”

It adds: “For this reason the player must temporarily suspend sporting activity until the tests have been completed.”

Strinic was part of the Croatia team that reached the World Cup final in Russia last month. The 31-year-old played all but the final nine minutes of that 4-2 defeat to France.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Milan signed Strinic in July from Sampdoria on a free transfer.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech