Minnesota United-FC Dallas, Sums

Minnesota 0 0—0 Dallas 1 1—2

First half_1, Dallas, Figueroa, 4, 47th minute.

Second half_2, Dallas, Barrios, 0 (Gruezo), 57th.

Goalies_Minnesota, Bobby Shuttleworth; Dallas, Jimmy Maurer.

Yellow Cards_Martin, Minnesota, 27th; Ibson, Minnesota, 29th; Gruezo, Dallas, 50th; Hedges, Dallas, 51st.

Referee_Ismail Elfath.

Lineups

Minnesota_Bobby Shuttleworth; Michael Boxall, Brent Kallman, Tyrone Mears, Eric Miller; Ibson, Miguel Ibarra, Collin Martin, Frantz Pangop (Romario Ibarra, 61st), Rasmus Schuller (Mason Toye, 76th); Angelo Rodriguez.

Dallas_Jimmy Maurer; Reggie Cannon, Maynor Figueroa, Matt Hedges, Marcos Pedroso; Pablo Aranguiz (Roland Lamah, 77th), Michael Barrios, Carlos Gruezo, Victor Ulloa; Dominique Badji (Harold Mosquera, 58th), Maximiliano Urruti (Paxton Pomykal, 93rd).

