Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

MLB partners with Latin American trainers to prevent PED use

August 30, 2018 6:47 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has joined with Latin American trainers to create a program designed to prevent the use of performance-enhancing substances by amateur players.

MLB announced the Trainer Partnership Program on Thursday.

The initiative is voluntary and will start with operations in the Dominican Republic and Venezuela. MLB said 46 trainers have already agreed to take part.

Trainers will enroll their players in MLB’s drug-testing program and work together on issues involving amateur baseball in Latin America.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

MLB will hold a showcase in the Dominican Republic next month that is open only to players in the participating programs.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech